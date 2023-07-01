West Ham United are not trying to force Gianluca Scamacca out of the London Stadium, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The striker has been heavily linked with a move away from the Hammers after a difficult season, but Jones says they are not actively looking to sell him.

West Ham transfer news — Gianluca Scamacca

According to Football Insider, Scamacca has agreed personal terms with AS Roma ahead of a potential move to the Stadio Olimpico this summer.

The 24-year-old only joined West Ham last July, but he has had a hard time in England so far.

Scamacca was only able to make 16 Premier League appearances last season, scoring just three goals, as per Transfermarkt. The Italian had a few injury problems, which did not help.

He is currently earning around £90,000 a week at the London Stadium, states Spotrac.

What has Dean Jones said about Gianluca Scamacca and West Ham?

Jones has informed GIVEMESPORT that West Ham are not trying to force Scamacca out of the club. However, if he does depart, the journalist says David Moyes will sign another striker this summer.

On the former Sassuolo man, he said: "If he leaves West Ham, then they will go and sign another striker. But they're not pushing Scamacca out the door."

Should West Ham force Gianluca Scamacca out of the London Stadium?

They only signed him last year and for quite a bit of money after paying Sassuolo £35.5m for his signature, as reported by Sky Sports.

Again, Scamacca had some injury problems, which caused him to miss a lot of games. Considering that and the above, West Ham would have to be pretty impatient to ditch Scamacca already.

With all of that being said, it looks like the Italy international is more than open to returning to his homeland, so a transfer certainly does seem possible.

In terms of who the Hammers could sign to replace him, there has been talk about them being interested in Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah.

A report from The Sun suggests West Ham could target the 24-year-old this summer after the Gunners' decision to sign Kai Havertz from Chelsea.

Nketiah found starts hard to come by last season, making just nine in the Premier League (via Transfermarkt).

Ultimately, West Ham should probably give Scamacca a bit more time, but if they are unwilling to do that or he wants to move in the current transfer window, perhaps Nketiah could come in to replace him.