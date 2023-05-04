West Ham United are now preparing for life without Declan Rice by scouting his summer replacement, transfer insider Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Rice is expected to leave the London Stadium this summer, with Jones hinting West Ham could be prepared to spend big on his successor.

West Ham United transfer news - Declan Rice

Arsenal will enter the summer transfer window with Rice top of their transfer wishlist, as per a report by The Telegraph.

It's been rumoured for some time that Rice was preparing to leave West Ham at the end of the season, with the report suggesting the Hammers will command a fee in the region of £80 million.

With Champions League riches set to be heading to the Emirates Stadium next term, it's claimed Arsenal will have no hesitations in matching West Ham's asking price.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal were "seriously interested" in signing the London-born star, with Mikel Arteta seeing him as a future cog in the Gunners' midfield.

As the curtain looks to be coming down on Rice's nine-year West Ham career, attention has switched towards who could replace the England international at the London Stadium.

And if rumours are to be believed, West Ham are scouring far and wide for potential alternatives to the £80,000-per-week earner.

What has Dean Jones said about West Ham's Rice replacement?

When asked about the latest on West Ham's pursuit for a Rice replacement, transfer insider Jones hinted work was already being done to identify the best possible options.

On Rice's departure, Jones said: "They won’t even accept that he's leaving, but they're having to scout replacements in the background.

"There are so many people, so many people being looked at, at this stage, it really is a long list. And I think once we've established that they're okay, that's when we can start to get a better grip on exactly the identities and the traits of the players they want to go in there.”

Who are West Ham considering signing in place of Rice?

According to The Evening Standard, West Ham have earmarked two Premier League midfielders as potential successors to Rice.

One being Kalvin Phillips, who has endured a troublesome first season at Manchester City, with some suggestions the reigning Champions might look to cash-in on the Yorkshireman.

Elsewhere, the same report is also linking Chelsea man Conor Gallagher with a switch across London, as speculation surrounding his future continues to grow.

While The Evening Standard maintain no formal approach to either player has yet been made, it's suggested that if West Ham remain a Premier League side, they will look to explore deals for the English duo.