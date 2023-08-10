Highlights West Ham United may lose Lucas Paqueta to Manchester City due to transfer interest and their willingness to meet the player's price demands.

Despite initially struggling, Paqueta became a key player for West Ham last season and was instrumental in their Europa Conference League triumph.

While there is no current transfer request from Paqueta and no official offer from Manchester City, West Ham is taking the interest seriously and considering their response in the transfer market.

West Ham United are expecting to lose Lucas Paqueta this summer because of one key reason, transfer insider Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

The Brazilian international is under transfer interest from Manchester City, with the east Londoners' hopes of keeping hold of him starting to dwindle.

West Ham United transfer news - Lucas Paqueta

In a shock development to the summer transfer window, it's reported that Paqueta has become a priority target for reigning Premier League champions City.

That's according to The Athletic, who claim the Manchester-based outfit are exploring a deal to sign the dynamic midfielder, despite West Ham's hefty price demands.

It's suggested that City are prepared to offer £70 million for the West Ham man, while the capital club themselves are demanding a fee in the region of £85 million instead.

It comes less than 12 months after Paqueta joined the Hammers from Olympique Lyonnais for a hefty £51 million, with what remains a club-record transfer at the London Stadium.

Despite a sluggish start to life in claret and blue, Paqueta did manage to establish himself towards the backend of the campaign, finishing the season with 43 appearances across all competitions.

Of course, he was also crucial in West Ham's Europa Conference League triumph, where the former Lyon midfielder featured in all but two of their matches in the competition.

But now, just as the West Ham fans were beginning to come round to Paqueta, it looks as if their star could be sold to Pep Guardiola.

What has Dean Jones said about Lucas Paqueta joining Manchester City?

When asked about the latest in regard to Paqueta's potential move, transfer insider Jones admitted West Ham's hopes of keeping hold of him were starting to disappear.

On the state of play, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “The frustrations around West Ham are very real - just as things were looking better on the transfer front they have been hit by a new wave and that’s with the Paqueta interest.

“He's become a fan favourite over the course of last season and to lose him on top of Rice feels shattering, even if things are going better now in terms of incomings.

“At the moment he’s not pushing for a transfer from what I’ve heard but we're also in a moment when City haven’t made an actual offer so that would be a silly thing to do anyway.

“Don’t forget City kind of did this with Kane and unsettled him but didn't come forward with the big money so until such time as this interest is followed by a bid it doesn’t mean enough to him to cause a scene.

“The threat is real though and I have heard West Ham are taking it seriously enough to be thinking about how they will have to react in the market if this one does go against them being able to keep him.”

What's next for West Ham this summer?

The good news for West Ham supporters is that their club is finally beginning to make moves in the window themselves.

With a number of midfield reinforcements close to being secured at the London Stadium, attention looks to have switched to signing a new goalscorer.

The Independent are reporting that the Hammers have now entered the race to sign striker Folarin Balogun from London rivals Arsenal.

It's suggested Arsenal are holding out for a £40 million package, with Ligue 1 outfit Monaco dubbed West Ham's biggest rivals for his signature.