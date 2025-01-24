West Ham United are discussing a deal to sign Ajax striker Brian Brobbey on loan until the end of the season, talkSPORT has claimed.

The 22-year-old has reportedly emerged as the Hammers’ top target after a positive round of talks between the two clubs on Thursday.

West Ham have moved on to Brobbey after missing out on Aston Villa star Jhon Duran, who was the subject of a rejected club-record £57m bid earlier this week.

Graham Potter is believed to be prioritising a new striker following long-term injuries to Niclas Fullkrug, Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio, with RB Leipzig’s Andre Silva also on the radar.

West Ham Eye Brian Brobbey Deal

To address their injury crisis

According to talkSPORT, West Ham are now in discussions for Brobbey’s arrival on loan, having moved on from Duran after seeing their bid rejected by Villa.

Brobbey, who joined Ajax from RB Leipzig in 2022, has struggled to impress for the Eredivisie giants this term, scoring three goals in 29 appearances in all competitions.

The 22-year-old, praised as 'goal machine' by scout Jacek Kulig, had a strong 2023/24 campaign, when he netted 22 and assisted 12 in 43 games, but has failed to build on a promising year.

The Dutch international has gone goalless in his last six games in the Eredivisie and is believed to be available for departure in January, with West Ham emerging as potential suitors.

The Hammers have yet to welcome any new signings this month but are anticipating a busy end to the business period, with a new striker now on the agenda for Potter.

The ex-Brighton boss was forced to rotate between Lucas Paqueta and Mohammed Kudus up front in his first two games in charge of West Ham and is likely to do so again during Sunday’s visit to Aston Villa.

Brian Brobbey's Ajax Stats (2024/25) Games 29 Goals 3 Assists 7 Minutes per goal 455 Minutes played 1,364

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 24-01-25.