West Ham United have joined Premier League side Aston Villa in the race to sign Sporting CP winger, Pedro Goncalves, according to SportWitness.

The 26-year-old has impressed since his move to the Portuguese juggernauts in 2020, labelled by recently departed manager Ruben Amorim as 'a special player', and has a £67 million release clause included in his contract which runs until 2027.

West Ham, Villa Interested in Goncalves

It will take a club to break the bank to land the 'special' winger

Having spent some of his youth career with Wolverhampton Wanderers, Goncalves headed to Portuguese side Famalicão for a season before making the switch to Sporting.

Since then, he has been an integral part of Amorim's set-up, and has 138 goal contributions in 189 appearances in all competitions. Amorim, who has just departed Sporting to take over the managerial role at Manchester United, has spoken highly of the young star of late, calling him a 'special player', who he 'wouldn't swap for anyone'.

Pote is a special player, for every reason. Because of his personality, because he is very funny, sometimes he is not funny at all, and he harms himself and the team in that aspect. Now, Pote is a special player, without a doubt, I wouldn't swap him for anyone. If I were anywhere else, he would probably be the first player I would say I wanted, because he does everything.

According to Portuguese outlet O Jogo, via SportWitness, the 25-year-old is on West Ham's radar after the east London club reportedly sent a member of staff to Sporting's match against Manchester City in the Champions League to observe the attacking midfielder.

However, they will likely face stiff competition from the Villains, whose interest in the winger appears to be more advanced at this stage, and are more likely to be able to offer Goncalves the prospect of European football next season.

While the Hammers have struggled to get their 2024/25 campaign going, sitting in 14th place in the Premier League table with just three wins from 11, Villa are further up the table in ninth, though they are well within reach of a coveted European spot.

There's also the added uncertainty surrounding the future of Hammers manager Julen Lopetegui's, which could influence whether players decide to make a switch to the London Stadium.

Pedro Goncalves - 2023/24 Primera Liga Statistics Appearances 32 Goals 11 Assists 12 Pass Accuracy (%) 73.9 Progressive Passes Per 90 6.29

Nonetheless, with his contract tying him down to Sporting until 2027, it is going to take a club who is willing to trigger his £67 million release clause to sign the 26-year-old.

All Statistics via TransferMarkt and FBRef - correct as of 10/11/2024.