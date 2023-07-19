West Ham United may not have to be worried about Bayern Munich in the race for Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez, Sport Bild journalist Christian Falk has told GIVEMESPORT.

Both clubs are thought to be interested in the 25-year-old, but Falk has explained why the Hammers could be in the driving seat for his signature as they look to replace Declan Rice.

West Ham transfer news — Edson Alvarez

Last month, Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth told GIVEMESPORT that West Ham were keen on Alvarez.

Since then, a report from The Athletic has claimed that the east London club have contacted Ajax about a deal for the Mexican.

According to the sports website, the Dutch side want up to £40m to part ways with Alvarez this summer.

West Ham and David Moyes are in need of a new midfielder after watching Rice move to Arsenal last weekend.

What has Christian Falk said about Edson Alvarez, West Ham and Bayern Munich?

Falk thinks West Ham have a good chance of signing Alvarez because they have the money, while Bayern and Thomas Tuchel's priorities lie elsewhere right now.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "Bayern Munich also had him on the radar — and still — but it's not so hot. He's not the only one in this position — and it would only happen after everything is done with Kane and perhaps Kyle Walker — so he's not the first option. For West Ham, they have the money and Ajax want to see money, so they have a good chance."

Latest Transfer News: Gossip, Rumours And More

One is Fulham's Joao Palhinha. According to The Guardian, West Ham have had a £45m bid for the 28-year-old turned down by their London rivals.

A move for Palhinha makes plenty of sense. Last season, he was arguably the best defensive midfielder in the Premier League.

As per FBref, the Portugal international made 147 tackles, more than any other player in the top flight. Fifty-eight of those came in the defensive third, which was the most recorded, so he looks very capable of shielding West Ham's back four. Ultimately, Palhinha could be the perfect Rice replacement.

Last week, The Independent also reported that West Ham have a strong interest in Manchester United's Scott McTominay and would step it up once Rice's switch to Arsenal had been confirmed, which it now has. It means the Irons could make a move for the Scotland international soon.

Moyes' former captain was obviously a very influential figure for the team. Losing him has left a massive void at the London Stadium, so bringing in one midfielder may not be enough.

It may be a case of West Ham needing to sign Alvarez and then one of Palhinha, McTominay or Denis Zakaria. It is certainly going to be interesting to see how they tackle this issue.

However, having sold Rice for £105m, as reported by multiple outlets, including BBC Sport, they definitely have the funds to sign a couple of quality midfielders.