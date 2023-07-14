West Ham United are back in the race for Edson Alvarez after Ajax were informed of the latest twist in the transfer saga, Sport Bild journalist Christian Falk revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Alvarez has been on West Ham's radar for some time, with the midfielder billed as a potential Declan Rice replacement.

West Ham United transfer news - Edson Alvarez

It's been a frustrating start to the transfer window for West Ham boss David Moyes, who with less than one month until the new Premier League season gets underway, is yet to welcome a new signing to the London Stadium.

That's because, in part, of the delayed completion of Rice's £105 million transfer to Arsenal, which has prevented the Hammers from sourcing their own replacements in the market - something which is said to have angered the Scottish coach.

However, with the season fast approaching, it now looks as if the east Londoners will be able to splash the cash, while bringing in reinforcements ahead of what promises to be a competitive campaign.

After winning the Europa Conference League last time around, West Ham have been granted entry into the Europa League for the upcoming season, with Moyes keen to add quality to a squad that spent most of the previous campaign fending off relegation.

Having identified Alvarez as a potential Rice replacement earlier in the window, it had looked as if West Ham were set to miss out on the Mexican, after Borussia Dortmund swooped in and agreed personal terms with the midfield anchor.

However, in the latest development provided by German reporter Falk, it appears the deal could be back on.

What has Christian Falk said about Alvarez to West Ham?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Falk admitted that West Ham were now best placed to sign Alvarez, following the collapse of his move to Germany.

On the 25-year-old, Falk said: "Dortmund made a decision and they talked with the coach Edin Terzic and he said he has with Salih Özcan and Emre Can, two players in this position.

"They also bought a number eight now with Felix Nmecha for Jude Bellingham.

"So I heard that the agents have been told from Dortmund that they are out of the race and Ajax are also informed, that’s why there is a good chance for West Ham to go for Alvarez.”

What's next for West Ham?

Perhaps the biggest issue for West Ham now is agreeing a fee with Ajax for Alvarez, given the Dutch outfit's hefty demands.

It's claimed by The Guardian that Ajax will demand a figure in the region of £45 million for his signature - a fee which would be up there with the Hammers' most expensive purchase of all time.

However, if reports are to be believed, Alvarez might not be the only midfielder West Ham target this summer, with Southampton's James Ward-Prowse also being linked.

As per The Daily Mail, the capital club hold a long-standing interest in Ward-Prowse, who is said to want out of Southampton this summer.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT last month, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor claimed Ward-Prowse to West Ham was a 'no brainer', indicating there might be legs in the Englishman's move to the London Stadium this summer.