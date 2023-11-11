Highlights West Ham United are considering Michael Carrick as their next manager if they decide to sack David Moyes

Carrick has made a strong impression as manager of Middlesbrough, guiding them to the playoffs last season and improving their form this season

But any decision could hinge on one major factor to be decided by the West Ham board

West Ham United now have Michael Carrick on their radar as the club's next managerial appointment, but the former Manchester United star would only get the job under a certain set of circumstances, journalist Dean Jones has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Incumbent boss David Moyes has endured a topsy-turvy spell at the London Stadium, with last season's Europa Conference League victory having been punctuated by poor form in the Premier League. And on the back of another set of disappointing results in the league, it's suggested the Hammers hierarchy might start to look at alternative options to Moyes, with Carrick just one name on their list of candidates.

Moyes under increasing pressure at the London Stadium

Conceding twice in 15 second-half minutes to throw away their lead against Brentford in early November, Moyes and West Ham had sunk to yet another frustrating Premier League defeat. Just a week earlier they'd been beaten 1-0 by strugglers Everton, having been downed 4-1 by a rampant Aston Villa side the weekend prior, with the pressure now well and truly on the ex-Sunderland manager's shoulders.

It's likely had West Ham not been performing so well in Europe last season that Moyes would've already been sacked as the Hammers' boss. But, of course, by delivering the club's first piece of silverware this century, the Scottish coach was able to keep his job at the east London outfit.

However, with results continuing to stall at times this season, there is a growing consensus that the West Ham board may have no choice but to sack the underperforming manager. And if they do, there are two schools of thought as to which direction West Ham will attempt to go in with their next appointment.

When quizzed on the current state of play at the London Stadium, journalist Jones admitted that West Ham are currently looking at alternative options to Moyes, should they be forced to sack the one-time Man United manager. But, in terms of who they'll replace him with, it's argued that will depend on the club's predicament in the league table at the time.

Should West Ham be in a comfortable enough position to appoint a long-term project manager, it's suggested Middlesbrough chief Carrick is high up on the shortlist of options:

“My expectation would be that they look to be forward-thinking. Unless West Ham suddenly find themselves in crisis and need crisis management, that's the only time I could see them going for somebody with huge experience as their next appointment.“I would expect them though to go for somebody who's younger, more forward-thinking and is more in tune with the way that the game is heading in the next 10 years, rather than how it's been for the last 10 years. That's what I would be thinking.“Carrick is a really interesting one, but we have to see which direction his career goes in right now. But he's definitely somebody who is on West Ham's radar.”

Carrick making an impression in the Championship

It's no surprise West Ham are eyeing up Carrick as a potential long-term gaffer, such has been his start to life in management. Appointed as Middlesbrough boss just over a year ago, the North East-born coach was able to guide the Riverside outfit into the playoffs, where they lost to eventual runners-up Coventry City.

It had looked as if it may have been a one-off for Carrick at Middlesbrough, as his side started the season in woeful form, winning none of their opening seven matches in the league. With calls to sack him, Middlesbrough put their faith in Carrick and it appears to be paying off now.

In fact, since that worrying start to the campaign, Middlesbrough have been in scintillating form ever since, winning six of their next eight matches, while rocketing themselves up the Championship table. With a clear methodology which seems to be working at Middlesbrough, what's to say Carrick can't translate that to the Premier League and be a success at West Ham too?

West Ham United summer signings Fee Edson Alvarez (Ajax) £35.4m Sean Moore (Cliftonville) Undisclosed James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) £30m Konstantinos Mavropanos (Stuttgart) £19m Mohammed Kudus (Ajax) £38m All fees according to Sky Sports

January deals likely at London Stadium

Of course, Moyes will be hoping it doesn't have to come to that, as he eyes up a second-half of the season turnaround at the London Stadium. One of the key factors which could help that to be the case is investment in the playing squad during the January transfer window.

Journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Moyes' former employers Man United are likely to listen to offers for attacker Anthony Martial, with West Ham known to have been of interest in the past. The 27-year-old could prove to be the goal threat Moyes is after for West Ham to reestablish themselves in the top half of the table and continue their European endeavours into next season.