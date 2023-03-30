West Ham United are showing "worrying signs" ahead of their Premier League relegation battle, journalist Paul Brown told GIVEMESPORT.

David Moyes' side currently occupy one of the three spaces inside the drop zone, with a run of crucial fixtures to come.

West Ham United latest news

Hoping to extend their 10-year stay in the Premier League, West Ham will resume after the international break with their eyes fixed on staying in the division.

Of course, the Europa Conference League, a competition West Ham have progressed into the quarter-finals of, has provided a welcome distraction for Moyes' men.

But with just 12 matches of the Premier League campaign to play, the east Londoners are in real danger of dropping out of the top flight.

Despite West Ham's patchy form throughout the campaign, winning just six of their 26 outings in the league, the London Stadium hierarchy have remained loyal to the under-pressure Moyes.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that he believes the West Ham owners have never considered sacking Moyes, insisting such a solution hasn't been "in the board's mind".

That's despite contrasting reports from earlier this year which suggested had West Ham lost against fellow strugglers Everton, the Scottish manager would be shown the door (The Telegraph).

Suffice to say they stuck with the ex-Manchester United chief, but will it turn out to be a mistake, if West Ham are relegated?

What has Paul Brown said about David Moyes and West Ham?

Speaking in an interview with GIVEMESPORT, journalist Brown expressed his worry for West Ham's season, indicating they could be one of the three sides to face the drop.

On the Hammers' predicament, Brown said: “They still have faith in Moyes that he is going to get them to safety.

"I do think there are plenty of worse teams in the Premier League. But I have seen some worrying signs from West Ham over the last few weeks.

"I have seen players kind of sleepwalking through games. It doesn't seem to be the same commitment there that there was.

"I think if you look at their running stats, they'll probably show quite a big drop-off from when they were at their best.”

What next for West Ham in the Premier League and Europe?

It's safe to say April is likely to be a make-or-break month for the Hammers.

It begins with a favourable, but important clash against Southampton this weekend - an opponent West Ham have beaten just once in their last six meetings (Flashscore).

Following that, games against Newcastle United and Fulham will come before the first leg of their Conference League clash against Belgian side Gent, before a tricky-looking fixture at home to leaders Arsenal.

West Ham will know their fate in Europe by mid-April, with matches against Bournemouth, Liverpool and Crystal Palace making up the rest of the month.