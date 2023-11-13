Highlights West Ham United chief David Moyes is facing scrutiny due to mixed results, leading to potential change in the dugout mid-season or at the end of the season.

Reports suggest friction between Moyes and the club's technical director regarding transfer strategy and how the club should be run.

West Ham could offer Moyes an upstairs role or let him leave amicably, while considering potential replacements such as Rafa Benitez, Marcelo Bielsa, or former West Ham midfielder Michael Carrick.

West Ham United chief David Moyes has come under heavy scrutiny in recent months and Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has revealed two different avenues the club could possibly pursue to alleviate their problems.

In his second stint in the dugout for the 2022/23 Europa Conference League winners, it has been somewhat mixed for the Scotsman, especially on the domestic front. As such, his suitability has been questioned and West Ham could be set for a change of personnel in the dugout, be it mid-season or at the end of the current campaign.

Moyes set to be offered new West Ham role

On the back of their European success, Moyes and his entourage spent smartly in the summer months and acquired the likes of Mohammed Kudus, Edson Alvarez, James Ward-Prowse, and Konstantinos Mavropanos. However, despite their well-planned spend of £120m, they have won just five of their opening 12 domestic outings.

The likes of Aston Villa, Brentford and Everton have all reigned victorious over Moyes and co. since the start of October; and as expected, the 60-year-old chief has come under-fire, with additional ‘friction’ expected to arise over January targets, transfer insider Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT.

Earlier reports suggested that friction was already rife between Moyes and Tim Steidten, the club’s technical director, surrounding their transfer strategy, with The Athletic insisting that the duo widely disagree on how the club should be run, as Moyes believes Premier League experience should be key when shopping in the window, while Steidten favours a different type of profile.

David Moyes - Managerial Career Statistics Club Matches W D L Points per match West Ham 193 89 33 71 1.55 West Ham (2017-2018) 31 9 10 12 1.19 Sunderland 43 8 7 28 0.72 Real Sociedad 42 12 15 15 1.21 Manchester United 51 26 19 15 1.73 Everton 518 221 133 164 1.54 Preston North End 210 102 53 55 1.71 All statistics per Transfermarkt

Should the West Ham hierarchy lose their patience with Moyes as manager, MailOnline have reported that there are conversations being had over whether Moyes should be granted the opportunity to move into an upstairs role. The report does suggest, however, that he could be spoilt for choice upon his contract expiry as UEFA are keen to take his expertise, given his 25 years of managerial experience, on board in the form of a technical position.

On the current state of play, Sheth believes that the east London-based club have two different possibilities when it comes to Moyes. Firstly, West Ham could place their trust in him and offer a long-term contract to see him extend his stay in the hotseat or they could see out the remainder of his deal and let him leave amicably before things – potentially – get out of hand. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said

“Yeah, the [Rafa] Benitez one is interesting, because I think this was before they brought in the technical director in Tim Steidten. Now, you would expect Tim Steidten in his role, not only to have a huge say in the players that arrive at the club, but also who's going to be managing these players. Now, David Moyes is into the final year of his contract. We don't know exactly what is going to happen, but West Ham, we do know, will probably have to sort this out sooner rather than later. Either they say to David Moyes, we see you as the future, here's a long-term contract, we want you to work alongside Tim Steidten and you work together, and this is how we want the club to look. Or it will be a case of I’ll see out this year of my contract, I'll go for a new challenge, everyone shakes hands and David Moyes leaves with his profile still very, very high and his stock still really, really high.”

West Ham identify potential Moyes replacement

Of course, the managerial position would need to be filled should the club part ways with the former Manchester United boss. Journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that both Rafa Benitez and Marcelo Bielsa had been eyed by the east Londoners before Moyes re-instated himself at the helm of the club, but insisted that neither would typically fit Steidten’s ideal replacement.

Another name in the managerial sphere that has been linked with the job is ex-West Ham midfielder Michael Carrick, who is currently plying his trade for Middlesbrough in the Championship, Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT recently. Tasked with a mammoth job, the 42-year-old has done a fine job of turning The Boro into title challengers during his 53-game stewardship.

Whether he would be able to make the jump up to Premier League level is another matter, but he has shown – time and time again - the technical nous and the never-say-die attitude to transform a set of relegation candidates into a force to be reckoned with. With Moyes on thin ice and Carrick’s credibility within the football circle ever-growing, it may be a risk worth taking as his appointment would represent a changing of the guard – something that is needed at London Stadium.