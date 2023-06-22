West Ham United are now 'very high' on signing Yunus Musah during the summer transfer window, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

After struggling in the Premier League last season, reinforcements will be necessary for David Moyes' side.

West Ham United news - Yunus Musah

Musah spent multiple years in Arsenal's academy, before making the move to Valencia back in 2019.

The young American international remains in Spain, but he could be on his way out the door during the summer window.

Reports in Spain have suggested that West Ham are considering making an offer for Musah in the coming weeks, who is likely to leave Valencia.

The report adds that the Spanish club have set an asking price of £21m for the young midfielder.

Despite being just 20 years old, Musah has already represented his country times, as per Transfermarkt - an astonishing achievement for a player so young.

Arsenal's U16 coach Trevor Bumstead, who worked with Musah during his time at the north London club, was full of praise for the 24-cap international.

He said: “He’s got fantastic physical attributes and the drive and determination to go with that. He would play anywhere to get in the team, but his favourite was as a central attacking midfield player."

What has Brown said about Musah?

Brown has confirmed that Musah is high on West Ham's list for the summer transfer window.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I'm told West Ham are very high on Yunus Musah and have been for some time now. The player had a decent World Cup. His form tailed off a little bit for his club towards the end of last season.

"I think that's affected the interest of some other clubs around the world."

Should West Ham sign Musah?

There's no doubt that they will have to sign a midfielder over the next few months.

West Ham chairman David Sullivan recently revealed that Declan Rice is likely to leave the club, so a replacement could be a priority.

Although Musah might not be on Rice's level just yet, he's certainly shown some impressive performances.

During the World Cup, Musah started four games for the USA, averaging 2.0 tackles, 4.5 total duels won, and 0.8 key passes per game, according to Sofascore.

The 2022/2023 campaign wasn't exactly outstanding from Musah, but at the age of 20, there's plenty of room to grow.