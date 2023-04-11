West Ham United are planning to sack David Moyes regardless of what he achieves with the club this season, journalist Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Moyes has endured a troublesome campaign in charge of the Hammers, who find themselves in the midst of a relegation battle at the bottom of the Premier League table.

West Ham United manager news - David Moyes

It's been a mixed season for Moyes at West Ham. Having guided the Hammers to back-to-back European finishes in the previous two campaigns, they currently find themselves competing towards the bottom end of the table this time around.

Where previously the West Ham faithful had harboured hopes of playing in the Champions League, the capital club are now hoping to fend off the threat of competing in the Championship next season.

Despite this, West Ham could still finish the season with their first major European title since 1965.

In a bizarre turn of events, the Premier League relegation candidates could taste continental glory, if they win this season's Europa Conference League.

Matched up against Belgian side Gent at the last-eight stage, should West Ham progress beyond the quarter-finals they'll come up against either Anderlecht or AZ Alkmaar in the semis.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that Moyes would go down in history as one of West Ham's best-ever managers if he won the Conference League and kept West Ham in the Premier League.

However, even if Moyes delivers European silverware to east London this season, there are growing suggestions a decision surrounding his future has already been made.

What has Dean Jones said about Moyes' future at West Ham?

Speaking in an interview, journalist Jones hinted the West Ham hierarchy are planning to replace Moyes at the end of the season, irrespective of how the rest of the campaign pans out.

On the Scottish manager, Jones said: "The messages that I've been hearing are that Moyes is very likely to be replaced at the end of the season no matter what. I think keeping them up is the least he should be doing really with that squad anyway.

"So I don't look at that as a major sense of achievement to keep West Ham in the Premier League.”

Who might replace Moyes as West Ham manager?

Journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that West Ham had been showing "worrying signs" under manager Moyes for some time, with a change in the dugout a likely scenario.

Looking as if they will see the season out with Moyes at the helm, attention has switched towards who might replace the ex-Manchester United chief in the summer.

One man earmarked as a potential option is current Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick, who has impressed since taking over the North-East-based outfit earlier this season (Daily Mirror).

Carrick, who featured over 150 times for the club during a five-year spell as a player, is said to have caught the attention of the West Ham board and is reportedly high up on the list of potential replacements.