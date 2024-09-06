West Ham United have tabled a two-year contract offer to free agent Joel Matip as they look to bolster Julen Lopetegui's defence, according to Caught Offside.

The Hammers had an incredible summer transfer window as the east London club added nine new faces to the squad to back the new manager, who has come in to replace David Moyes and take the team to the next level.

Central defence was a key area to be strengthened and the Spanish coach brought in his former Wolves captain Max Kilman as well as France star Jean-Clair Todibo, however late deals saw captain Kurt Zouma and Morocco international Nayef Aguerd depart on deadline day.

West Ham Offer Matip Two-Year Contract

John Egan also under consideration

With those two late deals it has left Lopetegui with just three senior central defenders in his squad, including Greek star Dinos Mavropanos who has started each Premier League game so far this season.

But to ensure they're not left short between now and January the club are eyeing up the free agent market and former Premier League and Champions League winner Matip has emerged as a top target, with Caught Offside reporting that the Cameroon international has been offered a two-year contract at the London Stadium.

Matip, who has been described as "exceptional" by Jurgen Klopp in the past, is a free agent after his contract with Liverpool expired in the summer. The 33-year-old suffered a serious knee injury last season and hasn't played since, but is believed to be close to being ready to return and his experience is something that has piqued the interest of Lopetegui and Tim Steidten.

Joel Matip - Senior Career Statistics (as of 02/01/24) Club Games Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Schalke 256 23 14 19 2 Liverpool 201 11 6 23 0 All statistics per Transfermarkt

But the Irons are not the only interested party in Matip, with Fulham, Bournemouth and Leicester City also interested in acquiring his services on a free transfer. While those clubs haven't tabled an official contract offer to Matip, the defender is keeping his options open and is yet to make a final decision on his next club.

It's suggested that Matip isn't totally convinced by the offer from West Ham and with Kilman, Todibo and Mavropanos already at the club he may not like the idea of being fourth-choice option in the final years of his career.

West Ham Closing in on John Egan

He played in a behind-closed-doors friendly v Doncaster

While an offer has been made to Matip, reports elsewhere suggest that the club are also keen on bringing in former Sheffield United captain John Egan on a free transfer.

According to ExWHUEmployee the two parties are close to agreeing a deal that would see him move to east London, and Egan even took part in a behind-closed-doors friendly for the Hammers against Doncaster Rovers this week so the club bosses could get a closer look at him and his fitness.

As well as Todibo and Kilman West Ham also completed deals for Luis Guilherme, Wes Foderingham, Crysencio Summerville, Niclas Fullkrug, Guido Fernandez, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Carlos Soler this summer, while James Ward-Prowse left the club on loan for Nottingham Forest.