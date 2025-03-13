West Ham United have been linked with a move for Sunderland youngster Chris Rigg, according to reports - with the club 'being offered' the youngster as they look set to join the race for his signature in the coming summer transfer window.

Rigg has been linked with some of the biggest names in Europe, stretching outside the Premier League - with Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid thought to be interested in his talents. To further that, he's already made 34 youth caps for England's young Lions, scoring five goals in the process - and it's no wonder he's been linked with some of the bigger clubs in the English top-flight, including the Hammers.

Report: West Ham 'Have Been Offered' Chris Rigg

The youngster has lit up the Championship over the past two seasons

The report by Claret and Hugh states that for the majority of the season, West Ham have been linked with Jobe Bellingham - but it's understood that they could make a move for Rigg from the Wearsiders instead, with the youngster understood to be available at the Stadium of Light at the end of the season.

Chris Rigg's Championship statistics - Sunderland squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 33 =6th Goals 4 =4th Key Passes Per Game 1.1 7th Shots Per Game 1.3 9th Dribbles Per Game 0.9 =6th Match rating 6.65 15th

Speaking to a transfer insider, the West Ham fan pages' source stated that with both Chelsea and Manchester United interested in Rigg's talents, it could be a tough battle for the youngster for the time being. However, Rigg's family don't want him to become a reserve player in a 'bigger' team, which could open the door to the Hammers if they can offer him first-team football. The insider stated:

“A lot of big clubs are chasing this kid—Chelsea and Manchester United are both interested. “His family don’t want him going to a big club just to play in the reserves. He’s made 30 appearances this season and wants to continue his development. West Ham have been offered the player—it’s just up to them now.”

There is no doubting Rigg's talent. The 17-year-old was named on the Black Cats' bench against Blackpool on New Year's Day 2023 at the age of just 15, and made his professional debut just a week later - being labelled the 'best young English talent since Jude Bellingham' as a result of his potential.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Chris Rigg became the second-youngest player in Sunderland's history in January 2023.

He scored his first professional goal just two months after his 16th birthday, and has since been a mainstay in their side - making his 60th appearance for the club on Tuesday evening against Preston North End.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 13-03-25.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.