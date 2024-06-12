Highlights West Ham are reportedly pursuing Portuguese star Jota Silva, dubbed the 'Portuguese Grealish', for squad depth.

Silva scored 11 goals last season for Vitoria Guimaraes, attracting interest from West Ham and Roma.

Silva's arrival would address West Ham's small squad and provide an invaluable rotation option.

West Ham United have been one of the most proactive sides in the Premier League this summer already after venturing into the Brazilian market - and they could add to their ranks with links to Portuguese star Jota Silva, who has been dubbed the 'Portuguese Jack Grealish'.

A move for Flamengo defender Fabricio Bruno broke down, but that hasn't stopped club chiefs from their scouting spree in Brazil ending without result, with a deal for Luis Guilherme said to be close to completion. New boss Julen Lopetegui has now made his intentions clear to spend in the market and he could opt for a move for Silva, who has impressed in the Primeira Liga this year.

Jota Silva: West Ham Transfer Latest

The winger has been linked with a move to London

The report from talkSPORT suggests that West Ham have been offered the chance to sign Silva from Vitória Guimaraes - who has been coined with the nickname of the 'Portuguese Grealish'.

West Ham are close to completing a deal for Guilherme in the region of £30million, but that won't stop them from signing other players in attacking positions, with sporting director Tim Steidten weighing up whether to pursue a move for Silva.

Roma are also said to be interested in his services, though he would prefer a move to the Premier League - with West Ham in need of squad depth in the wide areas, as only Jarrod Bowen, Maxwel Cornet and the incoming Guilherme will be able to play there heading into pre-season.

Jota Silva's Primiera Liga statistics - Vitoria Guimaraes squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 11 1st Assists 5 =1st Key Passes Per Game 1 =4th Dribbles Per Game 1.3 1st Shots Per Game 2.9 1st Match rating 7.12 1st

Silva scored 11 goals last season in the league alone for Vitoria, notching five assists and even scoring in the Europa Conference League qualifying rounds, despite an exit to NK Celje. 11 strikes for a side that finished in fifth meant that he was one of the most influential players in the league throughout the campaign and after making his Portugal debut back in March, Silva is wanted property throughout Europe, though it remains to be seen if he will make the switch to east London.

At just 24 years of age and adept at playing on either wing and behind the striker, he flourishes best out wide and that could be a reason for West Ham to sign him as a valuable rotation option.

Silva Is Exactly What West Ham Need

The Hammers don't have nearly enough squad depth

The Irons do have Bowen who is able to play on the right flank and that could limit Silva's game time, but with Lucas Paqueta having been charged by the FA for breaching gambling rules, his involvement at the London Stadium could dwindle in the future and as a result, Silva could come in to replace him.

One of West Ham's biggest problems is that their squad is impressively small. That has its benefits in terms of a team gelling together but in the long-run, injuries can massively disrupt a season and with little to no backup for some of their star players, the Irons will be needing rotation options such as Silva to come in and feature when needed.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jota Silva has 30 goal contributions in 82 games for Vitoria Guimaraes

The club conceded the fourth-highest amount of goals in the Premier League last season, behind only the relegated trio of Luton Town, Burnley and Sheffield United, and if they were to suffer further injuries in the attacking areas of the pitch, it could cause an almighty collapse.

Lopetegui will be able to recognise that and as a result, if the Irons do take up the signing of Silva, it could show fans what the Spaniard is trying to achieve in his stint at the helm.

Related West Ham Should Complete Deal for Star by Thursday West Ham United are pushing to secure the signature of Palmeiras star Luis Guilherme.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 12/06/24.