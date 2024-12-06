West Ham United have been offered the chance to appoint Al-Duhail manager Christophe Galtier as their new manager should they choose to replace Julen Lopetegui, according to Foot Mercato.

The Hammers are on the brink of sacking the Spaniard after a horror run of results so far this season, with the team languishing just six points above the relegation zone despite spending around £120m on new players during the summer window.

Lopetegui is set to be in charge of the next Premier League game against Wolves, who are sitting rock-bottom of the league, but huge question marks remain about whether or not he will be around into the new year unless results make a sharp U-turn, and the club have been exploring potential candidates to replace him in mid-season.

A new name that has now emerged is Frenchman Galtier, who has previously managed Paris Saint-Germain, with journalist Santi Aouna reporting that bosses at the London Stadium would not be against the appointment.

Alongside Galtier, the report claims that Maurizio Sarri and Max Allegri have also been offered to the Hammers, and owner David Sullivan would be open to hiring any of the three. However, it's believed Sullivan would prefer to hire and Englishman to take charge while technical director Tim Steidten is keen to bring in a German compatriot to take over the role.

GMS sources have reported that Graham Potter has been approached and is open to taking the job, but Lopetegui is still expected to be in charge for Monday's crucial clash with Wolves.

Galtier is someone who has been described as liking to use a 4-4-2 system, and it was with this formation and a counter-attacking style of play that he won the Ligue 1 title with Lille before moving to take over PSG the following season.

That could fit in perfectly with the way West Ham fans want to see their team play, and with the squad that has been assembled it could be the perfect way to maximise their talents.