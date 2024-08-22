West Ham United are interested in bolstering their midfield with the capture of Spanish Paris Saint-Germain playmaker Carlos Soler this summer, but may need to shift some of their fringe players on in order to finance a move, reports Jacob Steinberg.

Soler is valued at around £20m, with talks having been held between the two camps over a move, but with West Ham having made a host of expensive signings this summer, they may need to clear players out before bringing another in.

The likes of Kurt Zouma and Maxwel Cornet have been earmarked for potential departures in the summer window's closing moments, with the former having seen a move to Al-Ahli collapse earlier this summer after failing a medical.

West Ham have already spent over £100m on new faces in their first team this summer, and now may need to make funds back up should they wish to bring in one more in Soler.

West Ham Kick-Start Negotiations Over Carlos Soler

The Spaniard is valued at around £20m

If West Ham wish to capitalise on their hopes to bolster their midfield with the arrival of PSG midfielder Carlos Soler, they will likely be in need of fundraising by way of player sales before the window slams shut next Friday.

Negotiations over a Soler transfer are at an early stage, with the Spaniard being valued by the Parisian giants at around £20m, but The Hammers are having to keep a close eye on their bank balance after a hefty spending spree this summer.

The London outfit have spent over £100m on eight new arrivals to the first team, and are now keen to shift fringe players on to new pastures before the window's closure.

Soler, 27, has only started 26 games for PSG since his arrival from Valencia in 2022, and is believed to be on the fringes of the first team squad at the Parc des Princes. He is valued at around £20m, and West Ham are keen to progress negotiations.

Zouma et al Marked for Sale

West Ham need to clear their fringes before signing Soler

West Ham are hoping to shave some extra spending off of their wage bill with the potential departure of Kurt Zouma, who has slipped down the pecking order at the London Stadium following the arrivals of Jean-Clair Todibo and Max Kilman.

The former Chelsea defender has struggled somewhat with injury issues since his arrival three years ago, with a move to Al-Ahli falling at the final hurdle as a result of a failed medical.

West Ham are looking into fresh solutions for Zouma, who has interest from a host of Middle-Eastern sides.

One of West Ham's main problems is that the noted players who are not involved in Loptegui's immediate plans this summer may be difficult to usher out the door, given concerns the league over in a PSR-dominated English market.

Players who are already on a sizeable wage may likely prefer to stay put at the London Stadium, such as Michail Antonio and Danny Ings. Former Burnley winger Maxwel Cornet is another that has been earmarked for a money-generating sale, as is Moroccan Nayef Aguerd, who too has fallen behind Todibo and Kilman alongside Zouma.