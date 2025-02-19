West Ham United have reportedly made contact to sign Jonathan David from French outfit Lille, according to reports - with Graham Potter wanting to add consistency and goals to a front line that has massively struggled in the Premier League this season under his and Julen Lopetegui's tutelage.

The star has been touted for a move to many clubs, but that in itself is no surprise; David joined Lille in 2020, and has a perfect record of one goal for every two games, notching 83 goals in 166 Ligue 1 games for Les Dogues - and that almost extends across to all competitions, where he has 104 goals in just 218 games for the club, which could see West Ham land him on a free transfer.

Report: West Ham 'Meet' With Jonathan David's Agency

The Hammers are in dire need of a striker after major injuries

The report by ExWHUEmployee, via The West Ham Way, suggests that the Hammers have met with David's agent over a potential summer move.

Jonathan David's Ligue 1 statistics - Lille squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 20 5th Goals 12 1st Assists 3 =1st Shots Per Game 2.3 2nd Dribbles Per Game 0.7 =7th Match rating 7.02 4th

The Lille star has been considered as a 'highly sought-after' star in the upcoming transfer window, with his contract in north-east France set to expire - and a number of top clubs, including previously-linked Manchester United, are understood to be showing interest in the Canadian. However, Hammers chiefs have taken the leap of faith, having held talks with David's entourage over a potential move to the capital once his deal in Ligue 1 runs out at the end of the campaign.

Discussions have taken place over the possibility of the forward joining the Europa Conference League winners in the summer, and although their chances of landing him are considered unlikely, it is 'worth a try' at this stage, with Potter keen on bolstering his ranks upfront after some poor luck in terms of striking injuries so far this season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jonathan David has 31 goals in 59 caps for Canada.

David is seen as a 'great' solution to West Ham's ranks, with the club having seen Niclas Fullkrug and Michail Antonio both ruled out with injuries in December and January, but clubs from across Europe will also be vying for his signature.

If West Ham can defy the odds and land David - who has been labelled 'one of the best strikers in the world' by Canadian journalist Tony Marinaro, it would be an immense capture with the money being saved able to be spent elsewhere on their squad.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 19-02-25.

Related West Ham Make Contact to Sign 'Exceptionally Talented' £54m Playmaker Georgiy Sudakov is one of Europe's most sought-after stars and a number of Premier League and European clubs are in the race

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.