West Ham United have entered talks to sign Fulham striker Rodrigo Muniz on loan in January, journalist Rudy Galetti has reported.

The Hammers have reportedly started negotiations for the 23-year-old’s temporary move, with a buy option in the region of £30m at the end of the season.

According to Galetti, developments regarding Muniz’s move to the London Stadium are expected soon, as West Ham are keen to bolster Graham Potter’s frontline with a new arrival before the transfer window slams shut on February 3.

West Ham are prioritising a striker signing after losing Niclas Fullkrug, Jarrod Bowen, and Michail Antonio to long-term injuries, with Nottingham Forest star Taiwo Awoniyi also among the options.

West Ham in Talks for Muniz

Eyeing loan move with an option to buy

According to Galetti, West Ham have approached Fulham over Muniz’s arrival on loan, with a buy option in the region of £30m:

Muniz has struggled for regular minutes at Craven Cottage this term, despite a promising 2023/24 campaign, where he netted nine goals in 26 top-flight appearances.

The ‘phenomenal’ 23-year-old has made 22 appearances in all competitions this season, but only five starts in the Premier League, scoring four goals in the process.

The £390,000-a-year Brazilian ace has remained below Raul Jimenez in the pecking order and would reportedly welcome an opportunity for more game time in the Premier League.

Muniz joined Fulham from Brazilian side Flamengo in August 2021 and has entered the final 18 months of his contract in west London, although the Cottagers hold an option to extend his deal for a further season.

West Ham have yet to make any new signings in January after replacing Julen Lopetegui with Potter, who made his Premier League return with a 3-2 win against Fulham on Tuesday.

Rodrigo Muniz's Fulham Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 20 Goals 3 Assists 1 Expected goals 2.4 Expected assisted goals 0.6 Minutes played 607

