West Ham United have had a busy transfer window with no fewer than eight first-team signings under Julen Lopetegui as they aim to quality for European football once again - but according to Sky Sports, they could oversee the departure of one of their midfielders, with James Ward-Prowse being touted for a move to Nottingham Forest.
Ward-Prowse was a highly coveted player at Southampton, but their relegation meant the one-club man departed the Saints with Premier League football on offer. He had a decent first season in London, scoring seven goals and missing just one game of the entire top-flight season - but their new recruit of Guido Rodriguez and potentially the incoming of Carlos Soler from Paris Saint-Germain could force Ward-Prowse out of the club.
Sky: West Ham "Open" to Ward-Prowse Departure
The midfielder has only been at West Ham for one season
Speaking on Sky, presenter Pete Graves stated that whilst West Ham weren't actively looking to move Ward-Prowse on, they could be tempted into a deal if it means they can bring in others - with Forest taking a look at his arrival. He said:
"Breaking news reaching us all the time, and this one has come from our reporter Dharmesh Sheth.
"Nottingham Forest, we're told, are exploring the conditions of a deal to sign James Ward-Prowse from West Ham.
"West Ham of course signed Ward-Prowse from Southampton, an England international, we're told that West Ham are not actively looking to let him go, but here is the key: They may be open to offers and Nottingham Forest are sniffing around James Ward-Prowse."
Ward-Prowse Would be a Superb Signing for Forest
The midfielder has vast Premier League experience
Ward-Prowse would be a great miss for West Ham on an experience level, having made 381 Premier League appearances throughout his career - but it will be a huge bonus for Nottingham Forest if they can secure a move for the Portsmouth-born star.
But Soler's quality is incredible and as a player that has mustered 19 appearances in the Champions League alongside winning two Ligue 1 titles with PSG in the previous two years, his experience is also crucial to the Hammers potentially securing European football once again.
