Ex-Premier League referee Mark Halsey has claimed that David Coote overturning his initial decision to award West Ham United a late penalty in their Premier League match-up against Manchester United on Sunday afternoon was incorrect. Instead, he called it ‘nothing more than a coming together’ between Danny Ings and Matthijs de Ligt.

Securing all three points for the home side, West Ham skipper Jarrod Bowen converted from 12 yards out with those associated with the Old Trafford outfit – from the players to the staff to the fans – angered by the combined decision of Coote and VAR to deem it a foul.

Halsey: Coote Had No Right to Change Penalty Decision

West Ham substitute Crysencio Summerville had earlier opened the scoring by poking in his effort behind a sleeping Diogo Dalot before Casemiro got his side back on track with a darting header, assisted by Joshua Zirkzee – but it was Bowen’s penalty that delivered the hammer blow in a 2-1 defeat for Erik ten Hag's men.

The Premier League’s Match Centre, in the wake of the confusion, posted on their X (formerly Twitter) account that De Ligt, who fans thought enjoyed a decent showing, had made “sufficient contact” on Ings' lower leg to merit a spot-kick.

They wrote: "The VAR deemed there was sufficient contact on Ings’ lower leg and recommended an on-field review. The referee overturned his original decision and awarded a penalty."

Disputing that notion, Halsey wrote in his column that what happened in the latter stages of the affair was 'nothing more than a coming together' - but it was a decision that altered the game's complexity for the Red Devils.

"It was nothing more than a coming together and it resulted in a game-changing decision that cost Manchester United. But it is a contact sport – this should never be enough for a foul. Coote had a great view, and he was initially spot on not to award a penalty.”

It was Michael Oliver, on VAR duty for Manchester United’s torrid day in east London, who recommended Coote to consult a pitch-side review, which, ultimately, led to the decision being changed and West Ham were then given a chance to steal all three points.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Crystal Palace and Southampton (6) have scored fewer goals in the Premier League than Manchester United (8) in 2024/25.

Halsey, who took charge of games in the Premier League over a 14-year period between 1999 and 2013, also insisted that Coote had every right to stick with the original decision – one that the former official believed was correct given that De Ligt’s contact was not a ‘clear and obvious error’.

“Referees’ chief Howard Webb does not want VAR intervening with subjective calls that are not clear and obvious. This was a class case of that – the incident was re-refereed," he said. "VAR Michael Oliver recommended a pitch-side review, then Coote crumbled and changed his decision, like so many other referees do in that situation," Halsey continued. "Something is not right with the training and education at the PGMOL."