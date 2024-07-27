Highlights West Ham take the lead in the pursuit of Leeds star Crysencio Summerville.

Hammers set for fresh talks to finalise deal, but want to agree personal terms first.

Leeds are demanding between £35-40 million for Summerville amid interest from Chelsea and Newcastle, among others..

West Ham United have moved to the front of the queue in the race to sign Leeds sensation Crysencio Summerville this summer, according to Caught Offside.

The Whites star has been tipped to leave Elland Road this season after they failed to gain promotion to the Premier League, despite his 21 goals taking them to the playoff final.

Several clubs have been linked with a move for the Dutch winger, but it's the Hammers who have taken the lead ahead of the competition to get a deal done.

West Ham Open Talks for Summerville

Chelsea haven't made a move yet

West Ham are actively pursuing a deal to sign the 22-year-old star, who has previously been described as "absolutely outrageous" by Elland Road legend Jermaine Beckford.

In fact, so far they are the only club to have made a "convincing offer" to Leeds despite interest from Brighton, Chelsea and Newcastle United being mooted during the transfer window.

Crysencio Summerville 2023/24 Championship stats (inc. playoffs) Games 44(2) Goals 20 Assists 9

Hammers chiefs are in talks to try and agree personal terms, and the belief is that more talks are due to take place with Leeds in order to finalise a deal.

Chelsea have been strongly linked with a move for Summerville, but as per the report are yet to make any contact about a transfer this summer.

Leeds are demanding between £35-40million to allow him to leave the club this summer according to GMS sources, after already selling teenage sensation Archie Gray and midfielder Glen Kamara to raise funds.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: No Leeds United player had more goal involvements than Crysencio Summerville in 2023/24.

Julen Lopetegui Wants New Attacker Options

Luis Guilherme has joined for £30million

West Ham have not been short of spending money so far this summer, bringing in Max Kilman for £40million from Wolves while Wes Foderingham has joined in goal and Luis Guilherme signed from Palmeiras for around £30million.

But manager Julen Lopetegui is keen to bring in further attacking options amid question marks around the future of strikers Michail Antonio and Danny Ings.

Jarrod Bowen was the starting centre-forward for much of the 2023/24 campaign under David Moyes and hit 20 goals in all competitions, but he prefers to play on the right-wing and so a new striker is necessary.

But should Lopetegui look to use him as a striker once more, Summerville could potentially come in and provide competition on the wings for Mohammed Kudus and new signing Guilherme.

However, according to GMS sources Summerville is "perfectly content" to stay at Elland Road if a deal can't be agreed with any other club.

All statistics courtesy of FBRef.