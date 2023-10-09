Highlights West Ham's Mohammed Kudus is earning praise from his teammates despite his limited playing time.

Kudus has shown glimpses of his talent and scored an impressive equalizer against Newcastle United.

Journalist Dean Jones believes there is plenty more to come from Kudus and that he is highly thought of by his teammates.

West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus is earning praise inside the dressing room because of one key reason revealed to GIVEMESPORT by journalist Paul Brown.

Kudus arrived in the summer transfer window, but has so far found starting minutes hard to come by at the London Stadium.

West Ham United latest news - Mohammed Kudus

Things are looking rosy at West Ham, as just months after lifting their first trophy this millennium, the Hammers have once against got off to a flying start across multiple competitions. After the first two months of the campaign, West Ham find themselves within touching distance of the European positions, through to the fourth round of the League Cup, all while sitting top of their Europa League group with two wins from two.

David Moyes has enjoyed a brilliant start to the campaign, with their strong form in part down to the summer recruitment overseen by the Scottish coach. Having waved goodbye to Declan Rice in the off-season, West Ham were always going to struggle to replace the Englishman's qualities in midfield, but with the additions of James Ward-Prowse and Edson Alvarez, they have gone some way to plugging that gap.

However, it's the signing of Kudus from Ajax that caught most people's eye the most, as West Ham fought off some big clubs on the continent to secure the Ghana international's signature. Joining for the modest fee of £38 million, Kudus was billed as the Hammers' marquee summer signing, but despite the buzz surrounding the move, the dynamic midfielder has been forced to wait for his opportunity in the team.

While he is yet to start a game in the Premier League, Kudus has shown glimpses of his talent when coming off the bench and the £90,000-per-week earner gave Moyes something to think about over the weekend by netting a fabulous equaliser during their clash against Newcastle United. Collecting the ball on the edge of the visitors' penalty box, the 23-year-old drilled a left-footed strike beyond Nick Pope and into the bottom right-hand corner, while taking his tally in a West Ham shirt to an already impressive five goals.

West Ham United summer signings Fee Edson Alvarez (Ajax) £35.4m Sean Moore (Cliftonville) Undisclosed James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) £30m Konstantinos Mavropanos (Stuttgart) £19m Mohammed Kudus (Ajax) £38m All fees according to Sky Sports

'There's plenty more to come from him' - Dean Jones

When asked by GIVEMESPORT about Kudus' start to life at West Ham, journalist Jones admitted there have been periods of frustration for the ex-Ajax prodigy, given his lack of minutes in the starting-11. However, the reliable reporter believes Kudus is highly thought of by the West Ham boss, with Moyes just taking his time integrating him into the side before handing him a more regular role:

“We saw him in the mixed zone after the game, and I don't think I'd ever seen a player so happy to score a goal. He just had a massive grin on his face and I think there's plenty more to come from him. He is very highly thought of by his teammates at West Ham, they are already really impressed with him. I spoke to a couple of a couple of West Ham players after the game and they were really singing his praises, even though he hasn't been given too many chances from the start yet.”

Which West Ham stars haven't started the season strongly?

While the mood is largely a positive one at the London Stadium right now, there are still some headaches for Moyes to contend with going forward. Given their ambitions to go deep in Europe, the West Ham boss will need a squad deep enough to compete on multiple fronts, but right now, not all of his players are pulling their weight.

Journalist Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that internal frustrations were starting to grow with winger Maxwell Cornet, who only joined West Ham at the beginning of last season. The forward, who was part of the 2022/23 Europa Conference League winning side, hasn't matched his expectations so far, with Brown believing the move hasn't been a success:

"He has mostly been used as an impact sub because of those qualities at West Ham, but I can't remember him turning a game for them or producing anything that would make you think he has to start the next one. "I think, maybe, he needs a move to resurrect his career because this one hasn't really worked out for him at all.

It's suggested by Brown that despite West Ham having triggered the £17.5 million release clause in his contract a little over 12 months ago, the west Londoners could look to sell Cornet when the winter transfer window is open for business early next year.