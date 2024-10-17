West Ham United are plotting a move to sign Vasco da Gama winger Rayan, who is available for £8.5 million, according to TBR Football.

Rayan has burst onto the scene in Brazilian football in 2024, already managing 18 appearances in Serie A this season, despite only turning 18 in August. Netting just once, the left-footed wide man has been prolific throughout his youth career, prompting interest from a host of clubs.

The likes of Nottingham Forest, Fulham, Crystal Palace, Brentford and Brighton are all understood to be in the race for the teenager, but West Ham are said to be one of the most keen suitors. The Hammers have dipped into the Brazilian market in recent seasons, acquiring the likes of Luizao and Luis Guilherme, and are ready to use these connections to land Rayan.

West Ham Eyeing Rayan

The winger has plenty of suitors

Scoring 29 goals in 34 games for Vasco da Gama's under-17s, at the age of 14, Rayan has inevitably garnered significant interest and has been described as 'extremely dangerous' by FootballTalentScout and cited as profiling similarly to Brazilian great Adriano. Barcelona are said to have taken a look at the starlet in the past, but ultimately no deal with the Catalan giants materialised.

Now breaking into the Rio de Janeiro club's first team, the interest is heating up. TBR report that while Fiorentina are currently the frontrunners to secure Rayan's signature, West Ham are ready to make a move for the exciting prospect.

The right-sided forward has 14 months' left on his deal with Vasco da Gama, and thus an offer in the region of £8.5 million is expected to be enough to seal the 18-year-old's services. As well as the array of English clubs that admire the player, Rayan is also on the radars of Atalanta, Union Berlin and Sevilla, with this significant competition potentially driving the price up.

West Ham have endured a difficult start to the new season, winning just two of their opening seven Premier League games, and thus Julen Lopetegui is eager to add more young talent to his ranks that he can nuture and help improve the general level of his squad. Rayan fits this bill, and he would be joining compatriots Luizao and Guilherme in the dressing room at the London Stadium.

Rayan's Serie A Statistics 2024 Appearances 18 Minutes Played 610 Goals 1 Shots Per 90 2.8 Key Passes Per 90 1.47 Successful Take-ons Per 90 1.03

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 17/10/2024