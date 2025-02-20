West Ham United are eyeing a summer move for Villarreal defender Logan Costa, according to Fichajes.

The Hammers are reportedly among several Premier League sides closely monitoring the 23-year-old’s development in Spain and could step up their interest in the offseason.

Villarreal have not ruled out Costa’s departure amid growing interest from multiple clubs, while West Ham are prepared to offer €30m (£25m) for the promising centre-back.

The East London club are targeting multiple reinforcements for their backline this summer, with Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters also on their radar.

West Ham Eyeing Logan Costa

Willing to offer £25m for the centre-back

According to Fichajes, Villarreal will be in a strong negotiating position if West Ham decide to move for Costa this summer, as the 23-year-old is under contract until June 2030.

The Hammers reportedly view the Cape Verde international as ‘an ideal’ reinforcement for Graham Potter’s defence and someone who would fit ‘perfectly’ into their system.

Costa, who joined Villarreal from Toulouse last summer, was linked with a Premier League move before arriving in Spain, where he is now thriving under boss Marcelino.

The 23-year-old, praised as ‘promising’ by Deolu Akingbade, has made 18 La Liga appearances this season, scoring two goals and helping Villarreal climb to fifth in the table.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Villarreal are unbeaten in their last five league games with Costa in the starting line-up.

West Ham could be set for a major squad reshuffle this summer, with as many as three first-team regulars facing uncertain futures at the London Stadium.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, Mohammed Kudus, Guido Rodriguez and Edson Alvarez are among the big names who could be allowed to leave in the offseason.

Logan Costa's Villarreal Stats (2024/25 La Liga) Games 18 Goals 2 Pass completion % 87.4 Tackles per 90 1.52 Progressive passes per 90 3.92 Minutes played 1,423

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 20-02-25.