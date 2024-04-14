Highlights George Earthy was substituted on a stretcher after a head clash just three minutes into his Premier League debut.

The West Ham United academy ace received medical attention on the field and was rushed to the hospital by ambulance.

The club confirmed that Earthy, 19, is conscious and will undergo further assessment following the incident.

West Ham United academy ace George Earthy was substituted on a stretcher after appearing to be knocked unconscious just three minutes into his Premier League debut against Fulham.

Earthy, 19, was introduced onto the field of play as a substitute during the east Londoners’ defeat to Fulham at the London Stadium. His memorable day was cut very short, however, as the midfielder collided with engine room partner Edson Alvarez before falling to the turf.

After coming on for Michail Antonio with just eight minutes of normal time left to play, the youngster endured a horror clash with Alvarez, sparking concerning scenes. His head collided with the floor as he fell and he was given oxygen by his side’s medical team, while Fulham boss Marco Silva was quick to run onto the pitch to make sure Earthy was okay.

'He's awake and has been taken to hospital'

Earthy was down for eight minutes while he received the necessary medical attention and was then replaced by Maxwel Cornet as he was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance. In a statement, the club have confirmed that the 19-year-old is conscious.

“West Ham United can confirm George Earthy will undergo an assessment in a London hospital this evening following the incident which saw him stretchered off during today’s Premier League fixture against Fulham. The midfielder - who entered the field as a second half substitute to make his Premier League debut against the Cottagers - was taken off in stoppage time. "Manager David Moyes said: “George has suffered a head injury. He’s awake and has been taken to hospital for further assessment.” West Ham United will provide a further update in due course.

Earthy Impressing at Youth Level

Senior debut came in March 2024

For West Ham fans, this wasn't the first time they had seen Earthy roll out in their club's strip. The England U16 international managed to make his debut for his boyhood club in March 2024, coming on as a sub in a 5-0 Europa League win over Freiburg. After his continental cameo, the midfielder suggested that it all felt 'surreal'.

“It hasn’t really sunk in yet [that I’ve made my debut], but it’s a surreal moment. I’ve been working for it a long time – my whole life pretty much – so to get it today, I’m absolutely buzzing. “[It’s been a process from] being here from about five-years-old, working all the way up to where I am now, then training with the first team and you have to take your chances when you get them. I’m absolutely buzzing right now to get the chance to come on.”

He joined the club at Under-6 level and has impressed ever since, hence how he has caught the eye of David Moyes and his entourage. Having notched 12 goals and 10 assists this season - nine apiece in the Premier League 2 - recognition for his brilliance was only a matter of time, and he has since been rewarded with his involvement with the first team players.

He signed his first professional contract with the club in June 2022 and is perfectly poised to be a part of the senior squad for years to come, especially given his crucial part in the capital club's U18s team who won the FA Youth Cup in 2022/23.