West Ham United could have potentially found their Declan Rice replacement in Scott McTominay as Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth told GIVEMESPORT that West Ham United are ‘pushing in talks’ with Manchester United.

Replacing someone of Rice’s stature is proving difficult for the Premier League club, though they do have £105m, thanks to hefty fee Arsenal shelled out, to play with.

West Ham United transfer news – Scott McTominay

The 26-year-old Scotsman found himself struggling for regular minutes at Old Trafford last season and Mason Mount’s summer arrival only paints a worse picture for him.

Having just started a mere 11 Premier League games last campaign, McTominay’s career could be given a chance at a revival at a club such as West Ham.

Per talkSPORT, Manchester United have slapped a £40m asking price on their midfielder after being told that he was able to move on to pastures new in the coming weeks.

McTominay came through the academy set-up in Manchester, meaning any money couped from a prospective sale would be pure profit for the club’s books.

Once a mainstay in the Manchester United middle of the park having made a whopping 209 first-team appearances, the Scotland international has fallen down the pecking order at the club and would make a wise decision parting ways with his boyhood club this summer.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about West Ham United and Scott McTominay?

On the 26-year-old, the Sky Sports reporter suggested to GIVEMESPORT that the club were in talks with the Red Devils over a potential deal, although their opening bid seems to be way off the mark.

He said: “So, Monday was quite a busy one for West Ham United because they went in with that bid for Harry Maguire. And we were told that they were pushing in talks with Manchester United over Scott McTominay at the same time.

“And then before you knew it, a £30m bid went in for McTominay. That one looks a little bit further away from the valuation than we think the Maguire one is. And that’s possibly because of the gap between West Ham will be prepared to pay and what United want. That’s why West Ham are keeping their options open.”

What next for West Ham United?

As alluded to by Sheth, McTominay is not the only Manchester United asset the Londoners are keen to snare before the window slams close on September 1.

United Outcast Harry Maguire is also on David Moyes’ agenda for the summer with Sky Sports claiming that the club have reached a deal in principle with his current employers for the 30-year-old Englishman.

A fee around the £35m mark has been also agreed for Ajax and Mexico midfielder Edson Alvarez, according to BBC Sport, with a scheduled medical set to be completed imminently.

Meanwhile, per The Guardian, a deal worth £30m has been agreed for James Ward-Prowse after Moyes pushed the club to settle on proven Premier League talents rather than younger European assets.

With their 2023/24 opening fixture against Bournemouth on the horizon, the club will be hoping that some of these deals are made official sooner rather than later.