West Ham United are stepping up their efforts to sign Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Carlos Soler ahead of the transfer deadline on Friday, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT.

Both director Tim Steidten and manager Julen Lopetegui remain keen on bringing the Spaniard to the London Stadium before the window slams shut and have already received the green light from Soler, according to Romano.

Talks are now taking place between the clubs over a potential £22m move, with midfield signings remaining a priority for the Hammers this week.

Keeping an eye on outgoings, Lopetegui is also looking to trim his squad after welcoming as many as nine new arrivals to the London Stadium this summer.

The likes of Max Kilman, Crysencio Summerville, Niclas Fullkrug, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Guido Rodriguez and Jean-Clair Todibo have joined, with Soler now on course to become the latest and final addition this summer.

Free-kick specialist James Ward-Prowse could soon make way for the 27-year-old’s arrival, with Nottingham Forest reportedly eyeing the Englishman’s situation ahead of Friday’s deadline.

Soler Wants West Ham Move

Lopetegui eager for the deal to happen

Speaking to GMS, Romano revealed West Ham could go in ‘strong’ for Soler in the remaining days of the transfer window as both Lopetegui and Steidten are ‘pushing’ for the deal to happen:

“The player wants to go to West Ham, it’s about the director who is pushing, it’s about the manager, who is Spanish, Lopetegui. So this could also be an important factor. “So talks are taking place, and I think before the end of the window, West Ham can go strong on this deal to get it done.”

The Spain international is willing to leave the French capital in search of regular playing time this season, just two years after joining PSG from Valencia.

Soler has been a fringe player under Luis Enrique in the previous campaign and made just 12 league starts in the Spanish tactician’s first season at Parc des Princes.

The 27-year-old was an unused substitute in PSG’s opening game of the season at Le Havre, before not making the squad last weekend against Montpellier.

Several Premier League sides have shown interest in Soler in the last six months, including Aston Villa and Brighton, as well as clubs in his native Spain.

Carlos Soler Paris Saint-Germain Stats (2023/24) Games 28 Goals 2 Assists 4 Yellow cards 1 Minutes played 1,277

Danny Ings Set for Hammers Departure

In the final days of the transfer window

West Ham forward Danny Ings is among several names that could leave the London Stadium in the final days of the transfer window, Fabrizio Romano has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

The veteran striker has been linked with a potential departure throughout the summer, after struggling for playing time under David Moyes in the previous campaign.

Niclas Fullkrug’s arrival has seen Ings drop even further down the pecking order, as he is now considered surplus to requirements by new manager Lopetegui.

The former Liverpool striker is reportedly the joint third-highest earner at the club, with a weekly wage of £125,000.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 28-08-24.