West Ham United could target Rafael Benitez as a 'possible' alternative to David Moyes at the London Stadium, journalist Paul Brown has informed GIVEMESPORT.

The Hammers are in the midst of a relegation battle and sit 18th in the Premier League table with 11 matches left to play, which has led to boss Moyes coming under severe pressure,

West Ham United latest news - David Moyes

Earlier this month, Football Insider revealed that the West Ham board are keeping faith with Moyes despite their concerning run of form in the Premier League, including a 4-0 drubbing away to Brighton & Hove Albion.

It is believed that no discussions with any other managers had occurred in light of the heavy defeat, with the 59-year-old seen as the man to keep the Hammers afloat in the English top flight.

Since the report, West Ham have gone on a three-match unbeaten run in all competitions, getting the better of AEK Larnaca twice in the Europa Conference League, sandwiched on either side of a 1-1 draw against Aston Villa at the London Stadium, as per Sky Sports News.

One name that continues to be linked with the Irons should Moyes be relieved of his duties before the end of the season is ex-Liverpool boss Benitez, who is said to be holding out for the West Ham job in case it becomes available, according to the Daily Star.

What has Paul Brown said about Rafael Benitez?

Journalist Brown thinks that though it is 'possible' that West Ham could entice Champions League winning boss Benitez to East London to try and save their season, keeping Moyes in the dugout looks to be the more likely option for the time being.

Brown told GMS: "It's possible that West Ham might attract someone like Rafa Benitez, perhaps, to come and try and save them in this situation, but I think there's a high cost to doing that kind of thing and it looks to me like West Ham will try and muddle on with David Moyes until the end of the season now."

Will David Moyes manage to hold on to his job for the rest of the season?

At this point, it is impossible to say whether Moyes will manage to keep hold of his job for the foreseeable future. West Ham are in a perilous position in the table and have little room for error if they are to maintain their Premier League status.

Once the international break concludes, the Hammers face basement battlers Southampton at the London Stadium in their next fixture, in what promises to be a relegation six-pointer of epic proportion in the fight for survival.

Failure to take anything from the Saints would put West Ham in real danger of suffering relegation to the Sky Bet Championship and could be the straw that would break the camels back concerning the future of Moyes at the club.