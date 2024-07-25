Highlights West Ham have 'reached a verbal agreement' to sign Aston Villa forward Jhon Duran.

The 20-year-old struggled for playing time at Villa Park under Unai Emery.

The Hammers are among four Premier League clubs interested in Alexis Saelemaekers.

West Ham United have reached a verbal agreement to sign Aston Villa forward Jhon Duran, according to journalist Pipe Sierra.

The Hammers are now close to signing the 20-year-old Colombian, who looks set to depart Villa Park only 18 months after joining from Chicago Fire.

According to Sierra, West Ham have reached a verbal agreement for a fee in the region of £35m, with paperwork for Duran’s signing expected to be finalised in the ‘near future’.

A long-term target for Chelsea, Duran saw the Blues’ interest cool off in recent weeks. In January, the Stamford Bridge outfit were keen on signing the Colombian as he was struggling for playing time under boss Unai Emery.

Since joining in January 2023, the 20-year-old played just 588 minutes of Premier League football for Villa as he struggled to outshine the club’s top scorer, Ollie Watkins.

In one and a half seasons, Duran made 49 appearances for Aston Villa across all competitions, scoring eight goals, as he now looks to depart in search of more minutes in the top flight.

Duran ‘Close’ to Joining West Ham

Lopetegui's set for his second forward signing

Sierra, writing on X, revealed that Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran is now ‘close’ to becoming a new West Ham player for a fee close to £35 million.

The Hammers were keen to bolster their attacking options ahead of new boss Julen Lopetegui’s first season in charge, after heavily relying on Jarrod Bowen’s input in the previous campaign.

Duran is now set to become the second forward signing in Lopetegui’s first transfer window at the London Stadium. The Hammers have previously announced promising 18-year-old winger Luis Guilherme’s arrival from Palmeiras.

Meanwhile, Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano has claimed that West Ham have offered money plus a young player as part of a deal, with negotiations ongoing between the two clubs.

Jhon Duran Aston Villa Stats (2023-24) Competition Appearances Goals Premier League 23 5 Conference League 10 2 UECL Qualifiers 2 1 FA Cup 1 0 EFL Cup 1 0

The Premier League outfit have had a quiet window so far, with just three new arrivals, including goalkeeper Wes Foderingham and centre-back Max Kilman.

The Hammers are also targeting a new signing at right-back to replace academy graduate Ben Johnson, who rejected an offer to extend his stay and signed for Premier League returnees Ipswich Town.

Hellas Verona’s Jackson Tchatchoua and Bayern Munich’s Noussair Mazraoui are thought to be on the shortlist to compete for minutes with Vladimir Coufal in the new campaign.

West Ham ‘Interested’ in Saelemaekers

Among four Premier League clubs eyeing a deal

West Ham are among four Premier League clubs interested in AC Milan winger Alexis Saelemaekers, Calcio Mercato has reported.

The Italian outlet claims Leicester City, Nottingham Forest, and Fulham are all showing interest in the 24-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Bologna.

The 24-year-old managed to recapture his form under boss Thiago Motta in the previous campaign as he helped Bologna qualify for the Champions League for the first time in their history.

Valued at around £17million this summer, Saelemaekers is expected to depart the Rossoneri before the window shuts on 30 August.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 25-07-24.