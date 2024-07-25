Highlights West Ham are close to signing Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern Munich for £13M + £3.5M in add-ons.

An agreement has reached between the two clubs, alongside the player on personal terms.

A deal is not finalised just yet, with financial details to clarify before a medical - but West Ham are now ahead of Manchester United in the race.

West Ham United could be about to secure their third major signing of the summer after securing deals for Max Kilman and Luis Guilherme already in the transfer window - with reports suggesting that they have agreed a fee to sign Moroccan right-back Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern Munich.

The Irons appointed Spanish boss Julen Lopetegui earlier in the summer after David Moyes' superb five-year tenure came to an end, and with the former Wolverhampton Wanderers boss knowing where they need to strengthen, a lot of work has been done already. Raiding his former club to bring Kilman in for £40million, young Brazilian talent Guilherme has also flown into the capital as he completed a £25.5million move - but the Irons aren't stopping there, with reports suggesting that they have agreed a fee for Mazraoui to edge ahead of Manchester United in the race for his signature.

West Ham Agree Deal to Sign Mazraoui

The Hammers have been in need of a right-back

The report from Florian Plettenberg states that West Ham have come to an agreement with Bayern over Mazraoui's transfer, with the club looking to strengthen their wealth of options at right-back.

It is a fee of €15.5million, plus €4million in add-ons (£13million + £3.5million) that has tempted the Bavarian side to accept the offer, and there is also a verbal agreement in place between the Hammers and Mazraoui in the form of personal terms - edging the deal much closer to completion.

Noussair Mazraoui's Bundesliga statistics - Bayern Munich squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 19 =16th Assists 3 =9th Key Passes Per Game 0.8 13th Interceptions Per Game 1.1 2nd Tackles Per Game 1.7 =2nd Match rating 6.90 9th

Whilst Mazraoui's deal is by no means done just yet - with important financial details over the deal 'needing to be clarified' before a medical and signing on the dotted line can take place - all parties are actively working on securing that in the view to a move, with Bayern said to be needing funds to spend elsewhere in the transfer window.

Manchester United are thought to still be in the race for his signature as they look for backup to Diogo Dalot, but West Ham are currently leading the race and they will hope that they can avoid any hiccups in the deal - such as United hijacking the transfer - in a bid to land their man.

The Hammers were thought to be interested in United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, with his potential signing then opening the door for the Red Devils to sign Mazraoui as his replacement. But their first-choice is the former Ajax star and now that will leave United still having to shift the former Palace star on before they can pursue other targets in that area of the pitch.

West Ham Have Upgraded on Coufal

The right-back has been a top servant but an upgrade was needed

Ben Johnson's departure to Ipswich Town has left a huge void in the right-back position at the London Stadium, with only Vladimir Coufal being a natural player in that area of the pitch.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mazraoui has made 55 appearances for Bayern, scoring once.

West Ham needed a right-back anyway to accost for Johnson's departure, but Mazraoui does provide an upgrade on the Czech international and all in all, if he does sign, he would represent a superb signing from Lopetegui who has brought in three strong names already in the transfer market.

A new striker is likely needed to challenge Michail Antonio for game time but beyond that, it's been a strong transfer window for the Hammers.

