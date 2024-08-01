Highlights West Ham and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have agreed a five-year deal until 2029.

Talks with Manchester United continue over transfer fee with gap in valuation.

Crysencio Summerville set to join from Leeds United while club in advanced talks for Borussia Dortmund star Niclas Fullkrug.

Manchester United star Aaron Wan-Bissaka has agreed personal terms with West Ham over a move to the London Stadium, according to Florian Plettenberg.

The Hammers have been pushing to agree a deal for the former Crystal Palace defender as they look to bolster their defensive options, having lost Ben Johnson on a free transfer at the end of his contract to Premier League new-boys Ipswich Town.

Sky Sports Germany now report that an agreement has been found with the 26-year-old on a five-year deal until 2029, with a big hurdle cleared for what is seen as a major deal in east London.

West Ham in Talks with Manchester United

Clubs in advanced talks for transfer

West Ham have been linked with a move for Wan-Bissaka all summer but it looked as though a deal wouldn't happen when the Hammers agreed a deal for Bayern Munich star Noussair Mazraoui instead.

However the Morocco international rejected a move to the Irons and declared that he only wanted a move to Old Trafford, but they couldn't make a deal happen without first selling Wan-Bissaka.

The two clubs have been in negotiations over a deal ever since and are still yet to come to an agreement, with West Ham offering around £10million but Manchester United demanding around £18million for the defender who has entered the final year of his deal at the club.

Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Mazraoui and are waiting for this deal to go through before they're able to pull the trigger and sign him, so this will be seen as a huge step to unlocking the domino.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka's Manchester United Stats (2023-24 Premier League) Games 22 Assists 2 Key passes per 90 0.61 Tackles per 90 2.12 Interceptions per 90 2.07 Aerial duels won per 90 1.06

West Ham Chase Summerville and Fullkrug Deals

Hammers in advanced talks to add both attackers

While the Hammers are edging closer to bringing Wan-Bissaka to east London to bolster their defence, Tim Steidten has also made moves already to strengthen the attack.

A deal has been agreed with Leeds United to sign Championship Player of the Year for 2023/24 Crysencio Summerville, with Dharmesh Sheth telling GIVEMESPORT exclusively that the player set to fly to the USA to meet his new teammates for their pre-season tour once a deal is formally completed.

And they are also in advanced talks with Borussia Dortmund about the signing of striker Niclas Fullkrug to strengthen the number nine position, with talks for Jhon Duran stalling with Aston Villa.

Talks between the clubs are ongoing as an agreement has yet to be reached, but the player has give the green light to a move and the clubs are discussing final details.