Sunderland could see youngster Chris Rigg move to West Ham United in the summer transfer window, according to reports - with journalist Alan Nixon stating that the Hammers will look to land a deal for the prodigy if the Wearsiders can't earn promotion to the top-flight by the end of the campaign.

Rigg, just 17, already has 61 appearances for Sunderland in what has been a glittering start to his career, nabbing seven goals and an assist in that time. But that's tempted the interest of Premier League clubs - and it's seen the side from the capital become interested in his talents.

Report: West Ham 'Ready to Move' for Sunderland's Chris Rigg

The youngster is being courted by the Hammers ahead of a summer move

The report by Alan Nixon, on his Patreon, states that West Ham are ready to move for Sunderland starlet Rigg - only if he doesn't make the Premier League jump with the northeast outfit.

Chris Rigg's Championship statistics - Sunderland squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 34 =6th Goals 4 =4th Key Passes Per Game 1.1 7th Shots Per Game 1.3 9th Dribbles Per Game 1 6th Match rating 6.65 14th

Rigg is keen to feature in the top-flight, and hopes that he will be able to do so with Sunderland by playing his part in a potential promotion this season, with the Black Cats primed for a play-off spot in the Championship.

However, West Ham are showing a growing interest in the young playmaker, who would be an 'ideal' addition given his homegrown status - and Graham Potter could look to do a deal for the Black Cats youngster, who has been called 'seriously talented' for his performances for England in midweek.

Sunderland are thought to want a fee in the region of £20million for their homegrown starlet, which is a similar price to which they sold Jack Clarke to Ipswich Town for last summer - though it remains to be seen if West Ham will meet that, with the Hammers seeing the youngster in the £10million category.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Chris Rigg has 36 youth caps for England's youth teams, scoring five goals.

Rigg made his Sunderland debut aged just 15 in the Championship, and he's slowly but surely become a regular part of Regis Le Bris' season as Sunderland look to qualify for the play-offs for the second time in three years. But having been left out of the England under-19's lineup with two Premier League starlets being chosen ahead of him last week, Nixon believes that any failure to earn promotion could force Rigg's hand to be in the top-flight of English football.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 24-03-25.

