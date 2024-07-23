Highlights West Ham and Crystal Palace are interested in Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah.

The 25-year-old was left out of Chelsea’s pre-season tour of the United States.

West Ham have submitted an ‘initial proposal’ to sign winger Crysencio Summerville.

West Ham United and Crystal Palace are among the clubs interested in signing Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah, according to talkSPORT.

After the 25-year-old was left out of Chelsea’s pre-season tour of the United States, several Premier League clubs have stepped up their interest in signing him this summer.

The centre-back, described as a 'soldier' by Graham Potter, is one of the players the Blues are still looking to offload in the transfer window, alongside Romelu Lukaku and Armando Broja.

The trio have so far failed to attract concrete interest from clubs around the continent as Chelsea look to bring in extra funds for new signings before the window shuts on the 30th of August.

The Stamford Bridge outfit are expecting a busy remainder of the summer, with several reinforcements lined up, including at goalkeeper and striker.

Atlanta United left-back Caleb Wiley became the latest Chelsea signing earlier this week – the Blues confirmed the 19-year-old’s arrival on a six-year contract.

West Ham Eye Chalobah Deal

Scouring the market for a centre-back

According to talkSPORT, West Ham are ‘ready to move’ for Chelsea’s Chalobah if they can offload one or both of Kurt Zouma and Nayef Aguerd this summer.

The Hammers duo have been linked with moves away from the London Stadium since last year as new boss Julen Lopetegui is expected to bring in another central defender alongside Max Kilman.

The 27-year-old completed a £40m move from Wolves and signed a seven-year contract earlier this month, reuniting with Lopetegui following the Spaniard’s spell at Molineux in the 2022/23 season.

Kilman could soon have a new partner at centre-back as West Ham are among potential suitors for Chalobah, who was placed on the transfer list by the Blues after last season.

Trevoh Chalobah Stats (2023/24 Premier League) Games 13 Goals 1 Tackles per 90 1.51 Pass completion % 89.4 Minutes played 952

Despite his impressive form at the back end of last season, the Chelsea academy graduate is now expected to depart, with Crystal Palace also keeping tabs on his situation.

According to talkSPORT, the Eagles have doubts over Marc Guehi’s long-term future at Selhurst Park and could bring in Chalobah to replace England’s Euro 2024 star.

West Ham ‘Submit Proposal’ for Summerville

A deal may be 'very expensive'

West Ham United have submitted an ‘initial proposal’ to sign Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville, Fabrizio Romano has reported.

Writing on X, the Italian transfer insider revealed that West Ham have already held talks with Summerville’s camp over a possible switch to the London Stadium.

A deal for the Dutchman is deemed ‘very expensive’ – the Whites will be eager to cash in big on the Championship Player of the Season.

According to Romano, Serie A outfit Roma have also included Summerville on their summer shortlist, in case a deal for Juventus winger Matias Soule falls through.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 23-07-24.