West Ham United have reportedly turned down a 'high-package' offer for Mohammed Kudus from Saudi side Al-Nassr - with the club looking to keep their best stars for a push into the top-half for the second end of the season.

The Hammers sacked Julen Lopetegui in January after a poor second half to the campaign, and Graham Potter has come in to amend that. Potter has impressed with four points from three games to get the ball rolling, though he would be stunned to lose his stars - and that has seen the club reject the verbal approach from the Saudi side.

Report: West Ham 'Reject' Al-Nassr Bid For Kudus

The Hammers will aim to keep hold of their star players

The report from @SamC_reports states that Al-Nassr approached West Ham on Friday with a 'high-package' verbal offer for Kudus, though the Hammers quickly refused any bid.

Mohammed Kudus' Premier League statistics - West Ham squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 18 =11th Goals 3 4th Key Passes Per Game 1.1 2nd Dribbles Per Game 3.2 1st Shots Per Game 2.7 1st Match rating 6.92 3rd

The east London club have told the Saudi Pro League outfit that no deal was possible, and the transfer window in the Middle East means that Kudus will stay in the capital for now. Al-Nassr have had a long-standing interest in the Ghanaian star, and tried to sign him in the summer - but their efforts were thwarted on Friday and that deal won't go ahead.

Al-Nassr - who boast Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane, Aymeric Laporte and new man Jhon Duran in their ranks, after his signing from Aston Villa - finished second in the table last season and currently sit third in the table, eight points behind leaders Al-Hilal - though they will have hoped that Kudus could have acted as a playmaker to provide their front three with ample chances to score goals.

Kudus has been on a rocky patch this season, having been suspended for five Premier League games through November - and with just three goals and one assist in that time, it's not been his most prolific season after scoring eight and recording eight assists for the Hammers in the top-flight last season.

Talent is clearly there for Kudus, who has been called 'world-class' in the past by X (formerly Twitter) user @SurMerco also labelling him as phenomenal.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mohammed Kudus has 11 goals in 34 caps for Ghana.

The 24-year-old star has been pivotal to their success over the past two seasons, being a huge part of their Europa League run and being a key player in the Premier League. But an exit at this stage would have been a huge loss for Potter, who would be losing his key attacking star with just over 48 hours until the transfer window closed.

