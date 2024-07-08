Highlights West Ham United are in the hunt for Jean-Clair Todibo even though Max Kilman strengthened their defensive options last week.

West Ham United are still keen on luring Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo to the London Stadium despite the arrival of Max Kilman from Wolverhampton Wanderers, according to reports this week.

The east Londoners have made three additions so far in this window, including Kilman for £40million. They have also signed Luis Guilherme from Palmeiras for £25million and goalkeeper Wes Foderingham on a free transfer from Sheffield United.

It’s a big summer for West Ham under new head coach Julen Lopetegui, who replaced the outgoing David Moyes at the end of last season. The Hammers finished ninth in the Premier League table last term and missed out on European qualification as a result.

Hammers' Interest in Todibo Remains

Juventus are also keen to win race for defender

West Ham are still keen on signing Todibo, despite the recent arrival of Kilman from Wolves, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Italian journalist claims the interest is still there, but a deal remains complicated due to the money involved.

The Hammers are not the only team keeping close tabs on the France international - described as being a "Rolls-Royce" by football scout Antonio Mango - however, with Serie A giants Juventus also interested in landing the central defender. But, like West Ham, the expected fee, which has varied from £45-£50million in different reports, could also be too expensive.

Romano told the Here We Go podcast:

“Interest from West Ham is still there. They signed Max Kilman for £45million, but interest in Jean-Clair Todibo remains. At the moment, it’s still too expensive for them, so it’s not easy at all. “Keep an eye on Juventus because the manager and director also appreciate Todibo. It could be too expensive also in this case, but Juventus keep following the situation of the player. Todibo will be another big name to follow in the next few days."

Bids Expected for Aguerd This Summer

East Londoners willing to offload Morocco international

West Ham’s search for centre-backs has been prompted by the uncertainty surrounding the futures of current players in the squad. Angelo Ogbonna departed earlier in the summer, while reports suggest the club could now be open to the sale of Nayef Aguerd.

The Morocco international has been a key figure in the Hammers’ backline since his arrival from Rennes in 2022. According to Football Insider, the club are anticipating bids in the region of £30million to arrive later in the window from Saudi Arabia, and they are now willing to let him leave following the arrival of Kilman from Wolves.

Nayef Aguerd 2023/24 stats for West Ham in all competitions Appearances 28 Goals 2 Assists 1 Minutes played 2,358

Aguerd signed a long-term deal when he arrived from France two years ago, so the 28-year-old’s current deal is set to expire in 2027. He has amassed just shy of 60 appearances for the Hammers in all competitions since he signed in 2022.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt