West Ham United have earmarked Marco Silva as a potential David Moyes replacement at the London Stadium, journalist Paul Brown revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Silva has worked wonders at Fulham this season, with suggestions he could be considered for the Manager of the Year award.

West Ham United manager news - Marco Silva

As per a report by Mail Online, Fulham boss Silva has a whopping £6 million release clause in his contract with the Cottagers.

Silva, who took over at Craven Cottage in 2021, before guiding Fulham to the Championship title last season, has been linked with a move away from the capital club following a stellar campaign in charge.

Currently 10th in the table, Fulham had been in contention for a European position for much of the campaign, before eventually tailing off and finding comfort in mid-table.

On course for their highest top-flight finish in over a decade, Fulham will be hoping to keep hold of their Portuguese tactician at the end of the season.

It's claimed in the report that West Ham view the one-time Greek champion Silva as their ideal Moyes replacement, should the latter be relieved of his duties when the campaign concludes.

And with European football still a possibility for the Hammers next season, there are suggestions Silva could struggle to turn the club down, should they come knocking.

What has Paul Brown said about Silva to West Ham?

When quizzed on why West Ham are reportedly courting Silva as their next gaffer, journalist Brown admitted it would be a sensible choice from the Hammers board.

On the 45-year-old, Brown told GIVEMESPORT: "I can see why Marco Silva might be of interest to West Ham because he's done very well without having to spend a huge amount of money. He has played pretty good football in the main and has achieved some remarkable results. I think everyone expected Fulham to be one of the favourites to go down.

"Instead, they've been pushing for a European place and let's face it, were pretty unlucky in the FA Cup as well against Man United when they just lost their heads and threw that game away.”

What would Silva bring to the London Stadium?

Despite his relatively tender age for a manager, Silva already boasts plenty of Premier League experience, having first taken charge of a side in England's top tier all the way back in January 2017.

Having managed over 130 matches in the Premier League, the ex-Hull City and Everton boss would arrive at the London Stadium knowing what it takes to succeed in this division (Transfermarkt).

Additionally, Silva does hold an impressive record in the English top flight, averaging over 1.2 points every match.

Of course, there will be issues to address at West Ham for Silva if he takes charge, but should Moyes be let go this summer, there will be few better options than the incumbent Fulham chief.