West Ham United have had two transfer deals fall through already in Bruno Fabricio and Luis Guilherme, in their bid to strengthen their playing squad under Julen Lopetegui - and they could end up losing a player to add to their woes, with GIVEMESPORT sources stating that Ben Johnson could be on the move with the Irons 'fighting a losing battle' to keep their youngster.

Johnson, who was signed to the youth ranks at West Ham at the age of just seven, made his debut at the age of 19; but despite a slight burst onto the scene in 2021/22, Johnson hasn't featured much in the starting XI at the London Stadium, and could move elsewhere to realise his potential.

Ben Johnson: Transfer News Latest

The youngster has been linked with clubs all across the UK

Reports earlier in the summer suggested that Rangers were after Johnson's signature despite their captain, James Tavernier, being the first name on the team-sheet in the right-back position due to his attacking prowess down the flanks.

Johnson only started four games for David Moyes' men all season, though he was never on the winning side in any of those clashes and with just a series of substitute appearances towards the end of the campaign, he has always been destined for the exit due to Vladimir Coufal holding down the right-back slot for the vast majority of the campaign. After one of Johnson's displays in the 2023/2024 season, Moyes praised the right-back for a 'fantastic' performance.

Ben Johnson's Premier League statistics - West Ham squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 14 16th Clearances Per Game 0.9 11th Tackles Per Game 0.8 13th Pass Percentage Success 82.1 9th Match rating 6.23 18th Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 03/06/2024

As a result, that led Crystal Palace to make a move for him and with his future still up in the air, Johnson remains set to leave West Ham - though there is no indication as to which club he will turn out for next season.

West Ham Are 'Losing Battle' to Retain Ben Johnson

GIVEMESPORT sources have suggested that there will be more clarity on Johnson's future by the end of the current week, despite Lopetegui being in a losing battle to keep their homegrown star. West Ham, at present, are resigned to losing Johnson and as such, there are other clubs interested in signing him on a free transfer.

Palace are considered the favourites, but Southampton's promotion has made them an 'intriguing' option - with Kyle Walker-Peters fielding interest from elsewhere, the Saints could sell him on for an inflated fee and use their nous in the transfer market to make a move for Johnson whilst retaining the money to strengthen elsewhere. The south coast club have been interested in securing Johnson's services for quite some time and he has been on their radar with a view to a move.

Rangers' interest has also been retained, though the feeling in Scotland is that Johnson has always preferred a move to another English club - preferably in the Premier League. That could rule out Leeds United, who are also interested in his services, but they remain in the Championship and as a result, a move does seem unlikely.

West Ham Will Need to Sign a New Right-Back

Johnson's departure means Vladimir Coufal will need competition

West Ham will need a right-back to join the club if they are unable to retain Johnson's services. Coufal is a solid option but at the age of 31 - alongside Johnson being a strong young option to have in their ranks for the future - some succession planning will be needed.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Julen Lopetegui managed Wolves for half a season but left over recruitment issues.

Johnson, in any case, will represent a strong pickup from any club in the frame for his signature and with the platform to shine elsewhere, he could become a regular in the top flight.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.