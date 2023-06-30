West Ham United have midfielders Denis Zakaria, Joao Palhinha and Alex Scott on their list to replace Declan Rice at the London Stadium this summer, Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has told GIVEMESPORT.

David Moyes will hope to see the Irons’ business conducted promptly ahead of the Hammers’ return to pre-season training.

West Ham transfer news – Latest

With West Ham securing a deal worth £105m with Arsenal for the services of Rice, Moyes has been provided with a significant boost in his transfer budget as he looks to replace the Irons captain.

According to reports in Italy, West Ham have offered £13m to Juventus to sign Zakaria, who spent last season on loan at Chelsea, but face competition from Ligue 1 outfit Lens, who can offer Champions League football next term.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has confirmed the London Stadium side’s interest in Zakaria and Fulham’s Palhinha in his recent column for CaughtOffside.

As per the MailOnline, Fulham will demand £90m for the 27-year-old midfielder, which puts a dent in the Hammers’ chances of signing the Portugal international.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that the east London club are “keeping an eye” on Palhinha as they weigh up on whether to make an offer.

Meanwhile, The Evening Standard reports that West Ham have held talks with representatives of Bristol City’s Scott, with the teenager potentially commanding a fee of £25m.

And Bridge believes that Zakaria, Palhinha and Scott are the three names West Ham “like.”

What has Bridge said about West Ham?

Speaking about West Ham’s next steps after selling Rice, Bridge told GIVEMESPORT: “David Moyes, whatever fans think about him, is a very savvy manager, and the whole club will have known that this is happening, and they will have planned for it for some time.

“So, the names I've been given, alongside my colleagues, are Denis Zakaria at Juventus, Joao Palhinha at Fulham, who I think is a fantastic midfielder, and Alex Scott from Bristol City. Several Premier League clubs have watched him.

“I think they're the three names that have been out there. I've pretty much had the thumbs up that they are the three they like.

Would any of the trio be good signings for West Ham?

Whilst Rice’s departure comes as a blow to West Ham and Moyes, securing two out of the three targets mentioned above would go some way to reducing the void left by their captain.

Zakaria will be champing at the bit to prove himself in the Premier League, having only been handed seven top-flight appearances at Chelsea during his loan spell from Juventus last season.

Palhinha has been an excellent addition to the Fulham squad since his reported £17m arrival from Sporting Lisbon last summer, making 4.2 tackles and 1.3 interceptions per game whilst chipping in with three goals in the league himself, according to WhoScored.

Meanwhile, Scott enjoyed an exceptional breakthrough campaign at Bristol City and was rewarded with the Championship Young Player of the Season award by the EFL, demonstrating the 19-year-old’s potential ability.

Therefore, West Ham must move on from the departure of Rice by signing at least one of their trio of targets as they look to build on last season’s Europa Conference League triumph.