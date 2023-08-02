West Ham United could be in need of further centre-forward reinforcement before the end of the window, as journalist Paul Brown has claimed Gianluca Scamacca could be moving on to pastures new.

Brown suggested that the 11-cap Italy international’s future in east London is completely dependent on how hard he wishes to ‘rock the boat’.

West Ham United transfer latest – Gianluca Scamacca

Scamacca is the latest centre-forward culprit to not hit the heights donning a Hammers shirt since his 2022 summer move.

According to Sky Sports, the London-based outfit completed a five-year deal with the option of a further 12 months - worth £35.5m - for the former Sassuolo ace.

However, his one-season stint has been less than fruitful – especially in the goalscoring department.

Per Transfermarkt, he scored just eight goals and notched zero assists in 27 club appearances and such a poor return has led to links of a move away just one year since his arrival.

Serie A side Inter Milan are the most interested party but have had a £17m proposal rejected, according to talkSPORT, however they are expected to lodge an improved bid worth £21.5m, reported by The Evening Standard, as the striker, too, is a big fan of the switch.

What did Paul Brown say about West Ham United and Gianluca Scamacca?

Brown claimed Scamacca has called time on his Hammers career, despite the club’s desire to retain the Italian beyond this summer window.

The journalist does suggest that any prospective move may hinge on how hard Scamacca pushes for a move away.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “I don’t know if I would call it a curse. They’ve certainly made a lot of signings there [at centre-forward] who just hadn’t really fit at various times. And it does seem that this is another striker who wants out. The club have always been very strong in briefings about him that he is not leaving this summer, they don’t want to sell him.

“If the guy really does want a way out, then it may come to a point where they decide they haven’t got much choice and will let him go. But at the moment, they seem determined to try and get something out of him next season. So, it might be up to him how hard he rocks the boat.”

What next for West Ham United?

Should the club part ways with Scamacca, who is vying for an exit this summer, they will need to turn their attention of plugging the gap he would leave.

To replace the imposing Italian, the Premier League club could make a move for Arsenal’s 22-year-old Folarin Balogun, according to the ever-reliable journalist Ben Jacobs.

Jacobs, however, has claimed that West Ham have not made a bid as things stand and most likely would have to fend off a host of Premier League sides to snare his signature.

Alongside a new striker, the club have been looking at Jonathan Tah and Harry Maguire as potential incomings in the heart of the backline, as reported by The Athletic.

Though, transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT the club could cool their interest in the latter to focus on a young, cheaper option in Tah.