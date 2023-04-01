West Ham United could be at risk of losing Gianluca Scamacca to a Premier League rival, transfer insider Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Scamacca arrived at West Ham in the summer, but talk of an exit from David Moyes' side is already starting to grow.

West Ham United transfer news - Gianluca Scamacca

It hasn't gone to plan for Scamacca at West Ham. Having joined from Sassuolo in a deal worth £35.5 million in the summer, the forward has failed to leave a lasting impression on the Hammers' faithful.

As such, less than 12 months after signing on the dotted line, rumours of Scamacca's exit are already beginning to heat up.

Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that Napoli have earmarked the 24-year-old as a summer purchase, should talisman Victor Osimhen be snapped up in the summer window.

Osimhen is subject to interest from various Premier League outfits, with Scamacca - who could cost £44 million - deemed a potential replacement by the Napoli hierarchy.

Elsewhere, Jones also suggests fellow Serie A outfit AC Milan are keeping tabs on Scamacca, if West Ham decide to cut their losses at the end of the season.

However, the east Londoners might find their hand has been forced, should they finish inside the relegation zone and drop out of the Premier League altogether.

Currently in danger of going down, it's suggested if West Ham are relegated from the top flight, a number of their top players are likely to be sold.

What has Dean Jones said about Scamacca's future at West Ham?

When quizzed on what might happen in the summer at West Ham if they were relegated, transfer insider Jones expressed concern in regard to various different Hammers players.

Highlighting Scamacca as a potential makeweight, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "I think there's a lot of other teams in the division that actually have an eye on this situation with Gianluca Scamacca, because he's a player that could definitely do well in the Premier League.

Later adding: "I know Lucas Paquetá has also been linked but unless West Ham go down, he's not going to be leaving."

What can Scamacca offer a club in attack?

It's easy to forget after a poor season in claret and blue just how devastating Scamacca was in front of goal at Sassuolo.

The centre-forward netted 16 times in 38 Serie A appearances for Sassuolo last season, but has so far registered just three league goals this time around (Transfermarkt).

When on his a-game, it's indisputable that Scamacca is a deadly weapon in attack, but as a result of his poor form this campaign, not only have his G/A contributions taken a battering, but so have the Italian's underlying numbers.

As per FBref, Scamacca ranks in the bottom 45 per cent of all strikers for non-penalty goals per 90 minutes, indicating Scamacca may have lost his deadly touch.