Highlights James Ward-Prowse secured a crucial win for West Ham after scoring directly from a corner kick.

The Hammers fell behind in the opening half of the game after Emerson fouled Rayan Ait-Nouri inside the penalty area.

Lucas Paqueta equalised through a penalty of his own before Ward-Prowse's wonderful goal secured the three points for his team.

James Ward-Prowse has kept West Ham United firmly in the mix for Europa League qualification after the England midfielder scored directly from a corner against Wolves. The Hammers went into the game needing three points to draw level with Manchester United in sixth place in the Premier League, despite having played two more games.

David Moyes' side travelled to Molineux to face Gary O'Neil's Wolves, who have made life exceptionally difficult for visiting teams on many occasions during the 2023/24 season. Manchester City and Tottenham were both sent home with no points to show for their efforts against the men in gold.

It proved to be just as difficult for the Irons for well over an hour as they fell behind to a Pablo Sarabia penalty just after the half-hour mark. The Spaniard converted the spot-kick after Emerson clattered into Rayan Ait-Nouri inside the 18-yard box.

However, the away team hit back with a penalty of their own as Lucas Paqueta used a stuttering run up to wrong foot Jose Sa in the Wolves goal after Max Kilman handled the ball in the area. No one could have seen what was to come next as Ward-Prowse took centre stage for the east London outfit.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only David Beckham (18) has scored more direct free-kikc goals in Premier League history than James Ward-Prowse (17).

Ward-Prowse Scores From a Corner

It proved to be vital for the Hammers

In the 84th minute, West Ham earned a corner, and it was left to notorious dead-ball specialist, Ward-Prowse to deliver towards the likes of Kurt Zouma and Edson Alvarez in the penalty area. He had other things on his mind, however, as the Englishman whipped in a wicked delivery that caught Sa off guard and found its way into the net without a touch from another player.

This marked the former Southampton man's sixth goal for his new club in the league and his 13th overall goal contribution in the English top-flight. He was brought in to share some of the responsibility left by the massive loss of Declan Rice at the start of the campaign, and Ward-Prowse has gone some way to repaying the transfer fee the club spent on him.

Late Drama Denies Wolves Equaliser

Max Kilman thought he'd rescued a point

After giving away the penalty that allowed West Ham back into the game, Kilman thought he had saved his side from defeat with a dramatic late header. The ball hit the back of the net via the head of the defender in the 99th minute of the game, but there was one twist left in the tale.

VAR intervened to suggest referee Tony Harrington head to the monitor to review the goal as a Wolves player was judged to have been stood in an offside position. While the player in question didn't make contact with the ball, it was decided that he was blocking the view of Lukasz Fabianski in the Hammers' goal. Therefore, the goal was ruled out and the points went to the visiting team.