West Ham United selling Lucas Paquetá this summer would be a mistake, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The attacking midfielder hasn't lived up to his price tag yet, but Jones has suggested that he could become the Hammers' main man if Declan Rice departs the London Stadium.

West Ham transfer news — Lucas Paquetá

Paquetá recently joined West Ham from Lyon in a huge £51m deal, as reported by Sky Sports.

That, however, hasn't stopped rumours emerging about a potential exit in the next transfer window.

According to one Spanish outlet, Arsenal and Newcastle United are both interested in signing Paquetá and are willing to pay more than the £51m the Hammers handed to Lyon for the Brazilian.

It'd be a bit of a surprise, though, if West Ham were somehow able to make a profit on Paquetá, as he's yet to display his best form in England. As per Transfermarkt, he's scored just two goals all season.

What has Dean Jones said about Lucas Paquetá?

Jones thinks West Ham selling Paquetá would be a bad idea, though he can't see it happening.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "I can't see Paquetá leaving. I think when you make him the focal point of the team, West Ham seem to be better, so I think it's a case of putting the right players around him and letting him thrive.

"Technically, in a year's time, especially once Declan Rice leaves, Paquetá could be the inspiration for this team. It'd be a massive danger to be moving on from him."

Should West Ham build their team around Lucas Paquetá?

Paquetá has obviously not made the sort of impact David Moyes would've been hoping for, but he's still an individual with a lot of quality.

"Paquetá is very good. He provides many assists," his former manager Rudi Garcia said a couple of years ago (via MilanNews).

Garcia later went on to add: "He helps his team-mates and has a great team spirit. This aspect is his great strength. Lucas scores and doesn’t forget to play for himself either. He’s ready in the box and has an excellent shot from outside. There are very few like him."

In short, the Brazil international, who earns £150,000 a week at the London Stadium, according to Spotrac, is the kind of player you want at the centre of your team. Whether he will end up there under Moyes, though, remains to be seen.