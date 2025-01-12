West Ham United could accelerate a move for Chelsea star Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall this winter, with new boss Graham Potter keen to add to his squad ahead of the February 3 deadline - after a lack of minutes for the fringe player alerted the club to a potential move for his services.

The former Leicester City midfielder moved in the summer for £30million after weeks of talks, and having been one of the Championship's best players, his move to Stamford Bridge was highly heralded as a top signing, which saw him reunited with former boss Enzo Maresca, who also made the move from the East Midlands to West London.

Report: Chelsea Star Dewsbury-Hall Could Make West Ham Move

The Blues man has not featured regularly enough under Enzo Maresca

However, he's featured in just 15 games in all competitions for the Blues, including playing just 55 minutes of Premier League football. With two goals and one assist in the Europa Conference League in eight games, alongside two appearances in the League Cup, it's his lack of top-flight appearances that have seen him become available on the transfer market - with the Hammers thought to be interested.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's Premier League statistics - Chelsea squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 5 =19th Key Passes Per Game 0.2 17th Dribbles Per Game 0.2 =16th Average Passes Per Game 9.4 22nd Match rating 6.06 24th

The report from Football Insider states that West Ham are pushing for a move for Dewsbury-Hall, with the Hammers looking to sign the midfielder on loan with an option to buy.

They are among a number of clubs weighing up a loan move with a view to a permanent one, which could become a reality if he was to impress in the next six months at the London Stadium. The club are long-term admirers of Dewsbury-Hall, who has been labelled as a 'swiss army knife', and that interest stretches to before his move to the Blues when Julen Lopetegui was manager. As a result, his availability has put Hammers recruitment team on alert.

Dewsbury-Hall is on a six-year contract at Stamford Bridge, which would see his deal run out in 2030 - however, just seven months into his contract, he looks set to leave. A high fee and a lengthy contract means that Chelsea will demand a high price for his talents, and that could see a loan deal become more likely.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall featured in 59 Premier League games for Leicester City, recording three goals and four assists.

Dewsbury-Hall registered 12 goals and 14 assists last season as Leicester won the Championship title under Maresca, but with 64 appearances at top-flight level, the Englishman has a decent amount of experience at that level.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 12-01-25.

Related Fabrizio Romano: West Ham Receive Loan Offer for £100k-a-Week Star Monaco have submitted an initial bid to sign West Ham United midfielder Edson Alvarez.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.