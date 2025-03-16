West Ham United are willing to pay £30 million to sign Olympique Lyonnais striker and long-term target Georges Mikataudze, who was a breakout star at Euro 2024, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes.net.

Mikataudze caught the eye during last summer's European Championships, bagging three goals and an assist in four games for Georgia. His outstanding performances for his country and at club level with Metz led to a £15.6 million move to Lyon, where he's continued to flourish.

The 24-year-old has managed six goals and two assists in 25 Ligue 1 games, leading the line for Paulo Fonseca's side but also providing an option at left wing. A move to the Premier League could be on the cards with West Ham and Graham Potter in desperate need of a consistent goalscorer.

West Ham Plot £30m Move For Mikataudze

The Georgian has traits that suit Potter

West Ham are considering offering £30 million for Mikataudze, who has three years on his contract, and Lyon aren't expected to entertain offers below that fee. He's an all-rounded attacker with technical brilliance that can often unlock defences, perhaps a similar profile to Luis Suarez although without the prolific numbers of the Liverpool legend.

Danny Ings is set to leave the London Stadium when his contract expires in the summer, and a new forward is one of several areas the Hammers are likely to attend to. Michail Antonio is recovering from a car crash, while Niclas Fullkrug has struggled with recurring injuries since arriving last summer. It appears that Evan Ferguson will return to Brighton & Hove Albion once his loan expires.

Georges Mikautadze Stats (Premier League 2024-25) Appearances 25 Goals 6 Expected Goals (xG) 6.76 Shots Per Game 1.5 Assists 2 Big Chances Created 3 Successful Dribbles 0.4 (26%) Ground Duels Won 1.4 (39%)

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Georges Mikautadze recorded 70 goal involvements (57 goals and 13 assists) in 94 matches over four seasons for RFC Seraing, Metz, Ajax

Mikataudze was on West Ham's radar last summer before he joined Lyon, and they continue to monitor his progress. He was viewed as Antonio's long-term replacement, hailed as 'insane' attacker and could be a perfect match for the energetic forward line Potter likes to have at his disposal.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 15/03/2025.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox