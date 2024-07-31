Highlights West Ham close to pulling out of deal for Leeds' Summerville due to high asking price

Leeds United demanding £40m for winger, making it too expensive for West Ham who wanted to spend £20m.

The Hammers' transfer window has been plagued by collapsed deals and financial challenges.

West Ham United look set to pull out of a deal to sign Leeds star Crysencio Summerville due to his asking price, according to talkSPORT.

The Dutch winger was the standout performer for the Whites in the Championship last season, netting 21 goals and registering four assists as Daniel Farke's side made it to the playoff final before defeat to Southampton.

That form has seen an exit become spoken about a lot at Elland Road amid interest from a host of Premier League clubs, but the Hammers now look set to drop out of the race for his signature.

West Ham Want to Sign Crysencio Summerville

Leeds United want £40m for the winger

Julen Lopetegui is keen to add to the attacking options in his squad at the London Stadium, with Luis Guilherme already arriving from Palmeiras and plenty of interest in a central striker signing too.

However, Summerville, who has also attracted interest from the likes of Newcastle and Liverpool boss Arne Slot, could now prove to be too expensive to add to the squad because the Whites' financial situation has improved vastly this summer.

Crysencio Summerville's Championship statistics - Leeds squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 46 =5th Goals 20 1st Assists 9 2nd Shots Per Game 3 1st Dribbles Per Game 2.2 3rd Match rating 7.62 1st

Archie Gray was sold to Tottenham in a deal worth £40million while Glen Kamara has joined Rennes for around £8.6million, and has given the 49ers the opportunity to be firm in their demands for their other key players.

That has seen them slap a £40million asking price on the 21-year-old, who has been dubbed "outstanding" by Farke, which is double what West Ham were seemingly willing to spend.

Summerville's current contract at Elland Road is set to expire in 2026, which makes this transfer window the perfect opportunity for Leeds to cash in for maximum value before they start worrying about his value dropping.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: Summerville has 25 goals in 89 appearances for Leeds United in all competitions.

West Ham Having Tough Summer Window

Tim Steidten has seen several deals collapse

Being priced out of a move for Summerville would almost certainly be a blow for the Hammers, but it would also be a familiar feeling for fans with the way this window has gone.

The club saw a deal for defender Fabricio Bruno collapse due to personal terms earlier in the window before they completed a deal for Max Kilman, while their pursuit of Noussair Mazraoui fell at the final hurdle despite a deal being agreed with Bayern Munich.

West Ham are also struggling to agree a deal with Aston Villa for Jhon Duran and have now switched targets once again, with Niclas Fullkrug emerging as a top alternative.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 29-07-24.