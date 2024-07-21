Highlights West Ham United are targeting Fikayo Tomori to strengthen their leaky defence after signing Kliman.

Tomori has emerged as a shock target for the Hammers, whose defensive struggles were evident last season.

With Tomori's extensive experience and title-winning background, he could provide a significant boost to West Ham's defence.

West Ham United have already signed one English centre-back this summer in a bid to shore up a leaky defence from last season in Wolverhampton Wanderers star Max Kilman - and they could be after another one, with reports suggesting that they are in the market for former Chelsea star Fikayo Tomori in a 'shock' move from AC Milan.

Tomori began his career at Chelsea aged just eight years of age, and after progressing through the ranks, it was loan spells at Brighton, Hull City and Derby County where the mastered his craft before moving back to Stamford Bridge. An abundance of options saw him move to Milan, however, and he has remained there since. A move to the Premier League has been touted for some time - and it could be the Hammers, with reports suggesting that a shock move could be on the cards.

Tomori Could be "Shock" West Ham Target

The centre-back has spent three successful years in Italy

The report from @ExWHUEmployee on X (formerly Twitter) states that despite signing Kilman already this summer, Tomori is 'emerging' as a shock centre-back target for the Irons as they aim to improve on last season's ninth-placed finish in the Premier League.

Tomori has been on West Ham's radar for quite some time, with the Daily Mail reporting on Sunday that their interest stretches all the way back to 2020, when the Hammers were close to signing him on loan - but the defender rejected the chance to swap west London for east London mere minutes before the transfer window slammed shut, favouring his development at Chelsea.

Fikayo Tomori's Serie A statistics - AC Milan squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 26 12th Goals 4 8th Clearances Per Game 2.5 3rd Tackles Per Game 1.6 =2nd Interceptions Per Game 1 2nd Match rating 6.75 9th

Tomori has made over 140 appearances for AC Milan since his move three years ago, and despite being capped previously by Gareth Southgate, was nowhere near the England squad, much to his frustration - despite impressively clinching second place with Milan in last season's Serie A.

The Hammers had been linked with a move for former Blues teammate N'Golo Kane, and had a £15million bid rejected by Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ittihad earlier in the week as they bid to bring the diminutive Frenchman back to the Premier League after his league-winning stints at Leicester City and Chelsea; and whilst it remains to be seen if they will return for him.

Meanwhile, GMS football correspondent Ben Jacobs further stated that the interest in Tomori is genuine and with Julen Lopetegui aiming to fix West Ham's unusually leaky defence from last season, that could be one to watch.

West Ham's Leaky Defence Needs Fixing

The Hammers were unusually timid last season

West Ham are typically a defensively sturdy outfit, but their 74 goals conceded in the Premier League last season was a real cause for concern - and Lopetegui is evidently aiming to fix that.

A 4-1 loss to Aston Villa, a 5-0 battering by Fulham and a 6-0 trouncing at the hands of Arsenal before consecutive away defeats of 5-2 and 5-0 to Crystal Palace and Chelsea respectively were enough to show just where the problems were in David Moyes' side last season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tomori has already made 260 first-team appearances in his professional career.

The new Spanish boss will be aiming to stave away from those problems once he arrives at the London Stadium and with Tomori, he would be attaining a player with 17 Premier League appearances, over 100 Serie A outings and an Italian top-flight title to boot at the age of just 26.

Related West Ham Duo Could Consider Futures if £27m Star Signs Kurt Zouma and Nayef Aguerd face uncertain future at the London Stadium.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 21-07-24.