Troy Deeney has ripped into West Ham United for their shocking performance against Chelsea on Saturday afternoon by stating that Julen Lopetegui's side were 'awful' - before digging out an old quote of his in which he had predicted the Irons to be poor under the Spaniard after they sacked David Moyes in the summer.

A first-half brace from Nicolas Jackson saw Chelsea fly into a comfortable lead by half-time, and that was compounded mere moments into the second half when on-fire star Cole Palmer nabbed a third for Chelsea to all but secure victory in east London. The Blues ran away with the game, and despite some sustained pressure throughout the first half from the Hammers, they couldn't make their possession count as the club now sit 14th in the Premier League table.

Deeney: West Ham 'Awful' in Chelsea Loss

The former Watford star said Chelsea could have scored 'seven or eight'

Deeney then took pride in predicting that West Ham would have made a poor start to the season, especially with Lopetegui's appointment over the summer.

West Ham Statistics Chelsea 7 Shots on target 5 3 Shots off target 4 52 Possession (%) 48 5 Yellow cards 2 6 Corners 5 17 Fouls 10

The former Watford striker stated that whilst West Ham fans had called him 'cynical' earlier in the campaign, it was 'nice to be right' as they suffered a third loss in five games - before claiming that the Blues could have won by seven or eight. When asked if Chelsea are finally firing under Enzo Maresca on talkSPORT, Deeney said:

“When they don’t play a team that are as bad as West Ham. I think that West Ham were awful. They played into their hands all the way through. “I remember being on a show early in the season and putting my thoughts out on the manager and West Ham fans thought I was being really cynical and that I needed to see how he was going to transform the way they were going to play. “But look at what we just witnessed, awful again. It’s always nice to be right. If Chelsea were what they should be with the talent that they have they should have won seven or eight nil today. “So many times they were breaking away in the second half and it looked like they just wanted to keep-ball and thinking ‘job done, let’s just get home with no injuries.’”

West Ham Have Had a Tough Run

The Irons will hope to gain more points in their 'easier' upcoming games

West Ham fans will have been expecting more after their huge summer outlay, but they have had tough fixtures which they'd have done well to win anyway.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: West Ham failed to record a single big chance - whilst Chelsea created five.

Losses at home to title holders Manchester City, Chelsea and Champions League outfit Aston Villa are some of the toughest games you could ask for, whilst away trips to Crystal Palace and Fulham generally aren't easy on paper for any team.

Their away form has been decent given the circumstances, winning against the Eagles and securing a last-minute draw against the Cottagers - and with some easier games on the horizon, supporters will be hoping that they can at least maintain a top-half push.

Clashes against Brentford, Ipswich Town, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Nottingham Forest in their next five are much easier on paper, and so Lopetegui will be hoping to at least return a decent tally to see them firing up the division.

Statistics courtesy of Sofascore. Correct as of 22-09-24.