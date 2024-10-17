West Ham United are showing interest in signing Brazilian centre-back Leo Ortiz from Flamengo to bolster Julen Lopetegui’s defensive options at the London Stadium, journalist Bruno Lemos has reported.

The Hammers appear to be scouring the Brazilian market once more, after securing Luis Guilherme's arrival from Palmeiras in the summer transfer window, and falling short of signing Ortiz’s Flamengo teammate, Fabricio Bruno.

According to Lemos, West Ham have shown interest in Ortiz in previous windows and are among the list of European clubs monitoring the 28-year-old, with Serie A duo Juventus and Fiorentina also keen.

West Ham and Juventus were embroiled in a transfer battle just two months ago when the Hammers convinced then-Nice centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo to snub the Italian giants and join the London Stadium outfit on a season-long loan.

It appears that a disappointing season start may not have convinced Lopetegui of his current defensive options, as West Ham sit 12th in the Premier League after seven games.

The Hammers had an exceptionally busy summer window, welcoming nine new arrivals, including centre-back duo Todibo and Max Kilman, formerly of Wolves.

Hammers Eye Move for Leo Ortiz

An experienced Flamengo defender

Ortiz, who joined Flamengo in March this year, has been a key player for Filipe Luis' side this season, featuring in 31 matches across all competitions and contributing to three goals.

Reports in Brazil now claim Juventus would be prepared to pay £12.5m for his services, which could represent a significant profit for Flamengo, who acquired the Brazilian for just £5.8m earlier this year.

An experienced centre-back, Ortiz has spent his entire career in Brazil so far, amassing 124 appearances in Serie A, with six goals and six assists.

His commanding presence at the back has helped Flamengo keep four consecutive clean sheets in their last four league matches, while he was utilised as a defensive midfielder in half of those.

Leo Ortiz Flamengo Stats (2024 Serie A) Games 19 Goals / assists 0 / 2 Pass completion % 86.7 Progressive passes per 90 6.91 Aerials won per 90 2.11 Minutes played 1367

Ortiz, who was praised as ‘fantastic’ by Filipe Luis, was linked with a move to West Ham back in 2022 when he was still playing for Red Bull Bragantino.

In June 2021, he received his first call-up to the Brazil national team for Copa America, but has yet to play a single minute for the Selecao.

West Ham ‘Concerned’ Over Fullkrug

After his slow Premier League start

West Ham are ‘very concerned’ about the fitness of summer arrival Niclas Fullkrug, who has managed just 66 minutes of Premier League action so far, according to ExWHUEmployee.

The Hammers are reportedly worried about the German’s availability for the foreseeable future after he suffered an injury to his Achilles tendon in mid-September.

Fullkrug arrived at the London Stadium in the summer from Borussia Dortmund in a reported £27m deal and signed a four-year contract, running until June 2028.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, West Ham are said to be considering signing a replacement for the striker following his recent injury.

