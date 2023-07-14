West Ham United have seen off competition from one of their Premier League rivals in the race to sign Juventus midfielder Denis Zakaria, Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has informed GIVEMESPORT.

Galetti has also revealed when the Hammers' deal for the 26-year-old could be completed.

West Ham transfer news — Denis Zakaria

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that West Ham were keen to sign Zakaria on loan but had hit a little bit of a hitch.

However, it now looks like they have overcome that and are close to landing the Switzerland international.

In terms of how much he is likely to cost, if the Hammers plan to sign him permanently, Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport (via Sport Witness) claims that Juventus want around £18m for their midfielder.

Zakaria had an unsuccessful loan spell at West Ham's London rivals Chelsea last season, but it clearly has not deterred David Moyes.

What has Rudy Galetti said about Denis Zakaria and West Ham?

While Brighton & Hove Albion were also keen on Zakaria, unless there is a sensational twist, Galetti says West Ham's deal to sign the Juventus star could be wrapped up in the next few days.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "Brighton explored the opportunity of Zakaria to replace Moises Caicedo, whose negotiation with Chelsea is at the final stage, but it’s too late. West Ham and Juventus are at the final stage and, unless there is a sensational twist, in the next days, the done deal is expected."

Latest Transfer News: Check Out All The Rumours And Gossip Here

Is Denis Zakaria the only midfielder that West Ham are going to sign this summer?

That is unlikely. With a figure as influential as Declan Rice leaving the club, one player may not be enough to replace him.

It means the Hammers could move for another midfielder, such as Fulham's Joao Palhinha. Last month, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth told GIVEMESPORT that they are "very interested" in him. The main issue, though, is his price tag.

One report from the MailOnline claims that Fulham want £90m for the Portugal international, a fee it is hard to imagine West Ham paying.

A cheaper option, then, would be Bristol City's Alex Scott, who the Europa Conference League winners have been looking at. At just 19 years of age, however, you would have to question whether he could come in and make an immediate impact.

In an ideal world, West Ham probably would sign Zakaria and then a midfielder of Palhinha's quality. Last season, the 28-year-old made 4.2 tackles per game, which was the highest average in Fulham's squad, as per WhoScored. He could be the perfect Rice successor, though not at £90m.

The 2022/23 campaign was a successful one for Moyes and his men after their Europa Conference League triumph. After getting a taste of glory, they may want more, but bringing further silverware back to the London Stadium is not going to be easy if Rice is not replaced properly this summer.